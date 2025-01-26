Raised Bed Rental

Edgewood Community Farm has a community garden with 12 raised beds and automatic irrigation available for rent annually. Rentals run from one year from the date of purchase. Gardeners must notify us at least three months before the end of their rental period if they wish to reserve their bed for a subsequent renewal.

