Raising Geniuses Collective

Offered by

Raising Geniuses Collective

About the memberships

Raising Geniuses Collective's Memberships

Monthly Tuition 8-10
$100

No expiration

Select this option if you attend Monday and Wednesday with the age group 8-10. (Scholar count 3 or less)

Monthly Tuition 4-7
$150

No expiration

Select this option if you attend Monday, Wednesday and Friday with the age group 4-7. (Scholar count 3 or less)

Monthly Tuition
$225

No expiration

Select this option if you attend either age group for the designated amount of days and/or has more than 3 scholars attending.

Monthly Tuition 4-7 NON Volunteer
$190

No expiration

Select this option if you attend with ages 4-7 and is unable to volunteer/host a class.

Monthly Tuition 8-10 NON Volunteer
$120

No expiration

Select this option if you attend with ages 8-10 and is unable to volunteer/host a class.

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