Raising Geniuses Collective's Memberships

About the memberships
No expiration
Select this option if you attend Monday and Wednesday with the age group 8-10. (Scholar count 3 or less)
No expiration
Select this option if you attend Monday, Wednesday and Friday with the age group 4-7. (Scholar count 3 or less)
No expiration
Select this option if you attend either age group for the designated amount of days and/or has more than 3 scholars attending.
No expiration
Select this option if you attend with ages 4-7 and is unable to volunteer/host a class.
No expiration
Select this option if you attend with ages 8-10 and is unable to volunteer/host a class.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!