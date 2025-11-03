Ceda Inc

Hosted by

Ceda Inc

About this event

Raising Glasses, Raising Spirits!

1600 New Hampshire Ave NW

Washington, DC 20009, USA

Event Admission — CEDA Members
$45

CEDA Members enjoy an admission discount.

Event Admission — Non Members
$55
Event Admission + Donation
$100

Your donation will support Fundación San Genaro’s project to bring clean, filtered water to four rural schools across Santiago del Estero, Argentina.

Sponsor Rural Schools’ Project
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Become a sponsor of Fundación San Genaro’s project — bringing clean, filtered water to rural schools across Santiago del Estero, Argentina. Includes two (2) event admissions.

Add a donation for Ceda Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!