Raising Hell For Wells

About this event
Includes admission for 2 guests, dinner, and live music by Five Card Draw. Come enjoy a night of dancing, community, auctions, and standing up for our water, rural wells, and future generations. Proceeds help support education, outreach, legal efforts, and advocacy surrounding local groundwater protection.
Reserved VIP table seating for 8 guests with dinner and live music by Five Card Draw included. Gather your friends, family, coworkers, or business team for a night of dancing, community, and supporting the fight to protect our water and rural wells. VIP tables help directly support education, outreach, legal efforts, and advocacy surrounding local groundwater protection.
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