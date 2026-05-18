Broken Road Project Inc.

Hosted by

Broken Road Project Inc.

About this event

Raising Paddles for Recovery - The Broken Road Pickleball Tournament

4600 Merlot Ave

Grapevine, TX 76051, USA

Team Registration
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

The first 90 minutes will be round robin play. Each team is guaranteed to play 2 games. The last 90 minutes is in single elimination bracket. Once a team loses in the single elimination, they are done for the day. Each team is guaranteed to play 3 games total!

Court Sponsor
$500

Company Name and Logo Banner on court. Name listed on Event Shirts. Listed as sponsor on Social Media Posts surrounding event.

Booth Space
$150

Set up a booth at the event to showcase your company or relatable non-profit.

10×10 space with one 6–8 ft table, two chairs, and room for a banner or pop-up display.

Add a donation for Broken Road Project Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!