Raising Paddles for Recovery - The Broken Road Pickleball Tournament

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About this event
The first 90 minutes will be round robin play. Each team is guaranteed to play 2 games. The last 90 minutes is in single elimination bracket. Once a team loses in the single elimination, they are done for the day. Each team is guaranteed to play 3 games total!
Company Name and Logo Banner on court. Name listed on Event Shirts. Listed as sponsor on Social Media Posts surrounding event.
Set up a booth at the event to showcase your company or relatable non-profit.
10×10 space with one 6–8 ft table, two chairs, and room for a banner or pop-up display.
$
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