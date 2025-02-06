Center Church Of Welcome Inc
Raising Praise Ministry Concert Featuring Rhett Walker
186 Center Church Rd
Lexington, NC 27295, USA
General admission
$20
Doors open at 5:00 PM. Food Trucks are available from 1:00-6:00 PM. One ticket per person
VIP Ticket
$30
VIP Ticket 1 per person Early admission, preferred seating, and a Q&A session. Doors open at 4:00 PM
Group Ticket
$15
Group Ticket Doors open at 5:00 PM Minimum purchase of 15+ tickets (Purchase before March 31st!)
