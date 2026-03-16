Kansas School of Classical Ballet

Hosted by

Kansas School of Classical Ballet

About this raffle

Raising the Barre 2026 - Raffle

1 Raffle Ticket
$50

Raffle ticket will be distributed at Tapas & Tutus and during the week of Raising the Barre. Please drop your ticket in the box designated for the gift basket you hope to win.


Winner will be drawn on Saturday April 25th after the last performance and do not need to be present. GOOD LUCK!

3 Raffle Tickets
$100

Raffle tickets will be distributed at Tapas & Tutus and during the week of Raising the Barre. Please drop your ticket in the box designated for the gift basket you hope to win.


Winner will be drawn on Saturday April 25th after the last performance and do not need to be present. GOOD LUCK!

5 Raffle Tickets
$150

Raffle tickets will be distributed at Tapas & Tutus and during the week of Raising the Barre. Please drop your ticket in the box designated for the gift basket you hope to win.


Winner will be drawn on Saturday April 25th after the last performance and do not need to be present. GOOD LUCK!

Add a donation for Kansas School of Classical Ballet

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!