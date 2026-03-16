Raising the Barre 2026 - Raffle

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About this raffle
Raffle ticket will be distributed at Tapas & Tutus and during the week of Raising the Barre. Please drop your ticket in the box designated for the gift basket you hope to win.
Winner will be drawn on Saturday April 25th after the last performance and do not need to be present. GOOD LUCK!
Raffle tickets will be distributed at Tapas & Tutus and during the week of Raising the Barre. Please drop your ticket in the box designated for the gift basket you hope to win.
Winner will be drawn on Saturday April 25th after the last performance and do not need to be present. GOOD LUCK!
Raffle tickets will be distributed at Tapas & Tutus and during the week of Raising the Barre. Please drop your ticket in the box designated for the gift basket you hope to win.
Winner will be drawn on Saturday April 25th after the last performance and do not need to be present. GOOD LUCK!
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