SAFE Coalition for Human Rights (SAFECHR) a 501 (c)(3) US tax-exempt Charity NGO Tax ID: 46-5004070

Hosted by

SAFE Coalition for Human Rights (SAFECHR) a 501 (c)(3) US tax-exempt Charity NGO Tax ID: 46-5004070

About this event

Raising the Green - 40 bed Rescue Mission

Andorra Banquets

1112 US-41, Schererville, IN 46375, USA

General Admission
$300

Donation covers: Contributions towards shelving for our playroom.

Recognition includes:
Recognition as Construction Donor


Friend of SAFECHR
$500

Helps support SAFECHR’s mission and survivor services. Supports Playroom and Educational Center

Recognition Includes:

● Name listed as a Friend of SAFECHR Sponsor

Green Ribbon - Hope Sponsor
$1,000

Supports survivor support services and outreach. Dignity kits, bedding, transportation

Recognition Includes:

●Name recognition at the event

Sponsor level recognition at the new home


Lucky Clover - Stability Sponsor
$2,500

LAUNDRY ROOM TREE Supports survivor care supplies, advocacy services, and program support.

.Recognition Includes:

●Name recognition at the event

●Recognition on SAFECHR platforms

Sponsor level recognition at the new home

Shamrock - Clean Home Sponsor
$5,000

WORKFORCE TRAINING ROOM TREE - Priority entry, reserved seating at all our events, and access to drink tickets. Supports survivor wellness needs and training rooms for essential supportive services and workforce readiness, emergency transportation, job placement

Recognition Includes:

●Recognition during the program

●Name/logo placement on select materials

●Recognition on SAFECHR platforms

Sponsor level recognition at the new home

Emerald - Future Resilience Sponsor
$10,000

NAMING RIGHTS - PLAQUE OVER CHILD BED

Priority entry, reserved seating at all our events, and access to drink tickets. Your donation gives safety and a clean bed to young girl or boy fleeing sexual assault, sex trafficking and domestic violence. Our children have night terrors, nightmares and the safety of their bed is their only safe haven.

Recognition Includes:

Prominent recognition at the event

Logo/name placement on select event materials

Sponsor level recognition at the new home

● Emerald Future Resilience Sponsor Recognition on all SAFECHR platforms

sponsor recognition on all events, radio and podcasts, television, printed materials, opening ceremonies invitation.

Thank you!

Sanctuary Founder - Premier Sponsor
$20,000

NAMING RIGHTS - PLAQUE OVER SURVIVOR BED

Priority entry, reserved seating at all our events, drink tickets.

Your donation gives safety and a clean bed to a woman fleeing sexual violence, sex trafficking and domestic violence. Our women come in and sleep for two or more days waking up only to eat or bathe until they are ready to face the world again.


A $20,000 commitment helps provide one safe survivor bed and the supportive care

connected to that bed giving a survivor a secure place to rest, heal, and rebuild. Your donation gives safety and a clean bed to a woman fleeing sexual violence, sex trafficking and domestic violence. Our women come in and sleep for two or more days waking up only to eat or bathe until they are ready to face the world again

Recognition Includes:

● Sanctuary Founding member premier sponsor recognition on all events, radio and podcasts, television, printed materials, opening ceremonies invitation.

●Featured listing on event materials

Sponsor level recognition at the new home

Thank you!

Add a donation for SAFE Coalition for Human Rights (SAFECHR) a 501 (c)(3) US tax-exempt Charity NGO Tax ID: 46-5004070

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!