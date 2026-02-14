Raising the Green - 40 bed Rescue Mission

NAMING RIGHTS - PLAQUE OVER SURVIVOR BED

Priority entry, reserved seating at all our events, drink tickets.

Your donation gives safety and a clean bed to a woman fleeing sexual violence, sex trafficking and domestic violence. Our women come in and sleep for two or more days waking up only to eat or bathe until they are ready to face the world again.





A $20,000 commitment helps provide one safe survivor bed and the supportive care

connected to that bed giving a survivor a secure place to rest, heal, and rebuild. Your donation gives safety and a clean bed to a woman fleeing sexual violence, sex trafficking and domestic violence. Our women come in and sleep for two or more days waking up only to eat or bathe until they are ready to face the world again

Recognition Includes:

● Sanctuary Founding member premier sponsor recognition on all events, radio and podcasts, television, printed materials, opening ceremonies invitation.

●Featured listing on event materials

Sponsor level recognition at the new home

Thank you!