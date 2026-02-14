Raising the Green - 40 bed Rescue Mission

About this event
1112 US-41, Schererville, IN 46375, USA
Donation covers: Contributions towards shelving for our playroom.
Recognition includes:
Recognition as Construction Donor
Helps support SAFECHR’s mission and survivor services. Supports Playroom and Educational Center
Recognition Includes:
● Name listed as a Friend of SAFECHR Sponsor
Supports survivor support services and outreach. Dignity kits, bedding, transportation
Recognition Includes:
●Name recognition at the event
Sponsor level recognition at the new home
LAUNDRY ROOM TREE Supports survivor care supplies, advocacy services, and program support.
.Recognition Includes:
●Name recognition at the event
●Recognition on SAFECHR platforms
Sponsor level recognition at the new home
WORKFORCE TRAINING ROOM TREE - Priority entry, reserved seating at all our events, and access to drink tickets. Supports survivor wellness needs and training rooms for essential supportive services and workforce readiness, emergency transportation, job placement
Recognition Includes:
●Recognition during the program
●Name/logo placement on select materials
●Recognition on SAFECHR platforms
Sponsor level recognition at the new home
NAMING RIGHTS - PLAQUE OVER CHILD BED
Priority entry, reserved seating at all our events, and access to drink tickets. Your donation gives safety and a clean bed to young girl or boy fleeing sexual assault, sex trafficking and domestic violence. Our children have night terrors, nightmares and the safety of their bed is their only safe haven.
Recognition Includes:
●
Prominent recognition at the event
●
Logo/name placement on select event materials
Sponsor level recognition at the new home
● Emerald Future Resilience Sponsor Recognition on all SAFECHR platforms
sponsor recognition on all events, radio and podcasts, television, printed materials, opening ceremonies invitation.
Thank you!
NAMING RIGHTS - PLAQUE OVER SURVIVOR BED
Priority entry, reserved seating at all our events, drink tickets.
Your donation gives safety and a clean bed to a woman fleeing sexual violence, sex trafficking and domestic violence. Our women come in and sleep for two or more days waking up only to eat or bathe until they are ready to face the world again.
A $20,000 commitment helps provide one safe survivor bed and the supportive care
connected to that bed giving a survivor a secure place to rest, heal, and rebuild. Your donation gives safety and a clean bed to a woman fleeing sexual violence, sex trafficking and domestic violence. Our women come in and sleep for two or more days waking up only to eat or bathe until they are ready to face the world again
Recognition Includes:
● Sanctuary Founding member premier sponsor recognition on all events, radio and podcasts, television, printed materials, opening ceremonies invitation.
●Featured listing on event materials
Sponsor level recognition at the new home
Thank you!
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