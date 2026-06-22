A colorful flyer advertises a picnic and youth carnival with details on tickets, sponsors, and activities, set against a background of cartoonish carnival attractions.
Rajasthan Association Of Georgia Inc

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Rajasthan Association Of Georgia Inc

About this event

RAJA Annual Picnic & RAJA Youth Carnival 2026

4110 Carolene Way

Cumming, GA 30040, USA

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Adult (Life Member)
$22
Available until Jul 28

RAJA Life Members

Adult - Non Life Member
$25
Available until Jul 28

Adult - Non Life Member

Youth (Ages 13-21)
$18
Available until Jul 28

Youth (Ages 13-21)

Child (Ages 6-12)
$10
Available until Jul 28

Child (Ages 6-12)

Carnival Bundle 5 tickets package
$5

Carnival Bundle 5 tickets package - In addition to the Picnic entry ticket to win exciting prizes

These tickets will be used to play the games at the Carnival Stalls.

This all will go to the RAJA Youth Funds

Carnival Bundle 10 tickets package
$10

Carnival Bundle 10 tickets package - In addition to the Picnic entry ticket to win exciting prizes

These tickets will be used to play the games at the Carnival Stalls.

This all will go to the RAJA Youth Funds

RAJA T-Shirts (One T-Shirt)
$14

This is a Pre-Sale price for the TShirts valid till August 1st 2026. If you buy on Picnic day it will be higher price.

This all will go to the RAJA Youth Funds.

RAJA T-Shirts (Two T-Shirts)
$24

This is a Pre-Sale price for the TShirts valid till August 1st 2026. If you buy on Picnic day it will be higher price.

This all will go to the RAJA Youth Funds.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!