RAJA Annual Picnic & RAJA Youth Carnival 2026

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RAJA Life Members
Adult - Non Life Member
Youth (Ages 13-21)
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Carnival Bundle 5 tickets package - In addition to the Picnic entry ticket to win exciting prizes
These tickets will be used to play the games at the Carnival Stalls.
This all will go to the RAJA Youth Funds
Carnival Bundle 10 tickets package - In addition to the Picnic entry ticket to win exciting prizes
These tickets will be used to play the games at the Carnival Stalls.
This all will go to the RAJA Youth Funds
This is a Pre-Sale price for the TShirts valid till August 1st 2026. If you buy on Picnic day it will be higher price.
This all will go to the RAJA Youth Funds.
This is a Pre-Sale price for the TShirts valid till August 1st 2026. If you buy on Picnic day it will be higher price.
This all will go to the RAJA Youth Funds.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!