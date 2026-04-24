Raksha Art Show Online Gallery

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Venmo: @amarchheda
4 x 3 in Mixed media on paper, including watercolor, pen, sketchpen
This artwork is an exploration of color and multiple media. It represents the stillness of the city even in the midst of a storm.
Pay by Venmo: @ashleepeebles
"Journey" encapsulates the ups and does, ebbs and flows of this beautiful journey we are all on in life. 16x40 in , Acrylic on canvas
Ashlee is a local Atlanta Acrylic and Watercolor artist dedicated to her craft and building community through art.
www.ashleevann.com
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