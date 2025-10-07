With these tickets, you have secured five (5) chances of winning the $500 Robbie’s Feed & Supply Gift Card. The proceeds of this raffle will help feed and care for the rescued horses and other animals at the South Florida SPCA Rescue Ranch. The winner will be chosen on November 8th, 2025, at 4:00 PM, during the Rally at Robbie’s fundraiser. You do not need to be present or local to win! On behalf of the animals we serve — thank YOU for your heart for the rescues. 💚