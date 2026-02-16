EDPA FOUNDATION INC

Hosted by

EDPA FOUNDATION INC

About this event

Rally at the Alley

220 Patriot Pl

Foxborough, MA 02035, USA

Platinum Event Sponsor
$1,500

Primary logo placement in all print images, Primary logo recognition on Chapter website, Primary logo placement on all social media posts, Window cling logo, (2) free tickets to event and 4 drink tickets.

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000

Secondary logo placement on all print images, Secondary logo recognition on Chapter website, Secondary logo placement on all social media posts, (4) free drink tickets 

Silver Sponsor
$500

Logo placement on all print images, logo recognition on Chapter website, logo placement on all social media posts

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

Quaternary logo placement on all print images

T-Shirt Sponsor
$2,000

Primary logo placement in all print images, Primary logo recognition on Chapter website, Primary logo placement on all social media posts, Tabletop sign with logo at welcome registration, logo placed on event themed T-shirts

Beverage Sponsor
$1,500

Primary logo placement in all print images, Primary logo recognition on Chapter website, Primary logo placement on all social media posts, Tabletop sign with logo at the bar and napkins with logo.

50-50 Raffle Sponsor
$250

Quaternary logo placement on all print images, tabletop sign by raffle tickets with logo and verbal recognition during raffle

Lane Strike Sponsor
$250

Logo displayed on a designated lane. For every strike rolled on your lane, your company will donate $10 toward the Rally at the Alley cause, up to $500.

Company Match Sponsor - $250
$250

During a dedicated giving window at Rally at the Alley, this sponsor will match all attendee donations for one hour. An announcement will invite guests to contribute, and every dollar given during that time will be doubled - amplifying the impact of their support. This hour will be sponsored by the company and will be made clear in announcement and signage. (limit can be determined)

Donate Anonymously
Pay what you can

No logo placement at the event. 100% of all donated funds will go directly to Blaike.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!