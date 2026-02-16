About this event
Primary logo placement in all print images, Primary logo recognition on Chapter website, Primary logo placement on all social media posts, Window cling logo, (2) free tickets to event and 4 drink tickets.
Secondary logo placement on all print images, Secondary logo recognition on Chapter website, Secondary logo placement on all social media posts, (4) free drink tickets
Logo placement on all print images, logo recognition on Chapter website, logo placement on all social media posts
Quaternary logo placement on all print images
Primary logo placement in all print images, Primary logo recognition on Chapter website, Primary logo placement on all social media posts, Tabletop sign with logo at welcome registration, logo placed on event themed T-shirts
Primary logo placement in all print images, Primary logo recognition on Chapter website, Primary logo placement on all social media posts, Tabletop sign with logo at the bar and napkins with logo.
Quaternary logo placement on all print images, tabletop sign by raffle tickets with logo and verbal recognition during raffle
Logo displayed on a designated lane. For every strike rolled on your lane, your company will donate $10 toward the Rally at the Alley cause, up to $500.
During a dedicated giving window at Rally at the Alley, this sponsor will match all attendee donations for one hour. An announcement will invite guests to contribute, and every dollar given during that time will be doubled - amplifying the impact of their support. This hour will be sponsored by the company and will be made clear in announcement and signage. (limit can be determined)
No logo placement at the event. 100% of all donated funds will go directly to Blaike.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!