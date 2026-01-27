Rally for a Cause

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About this event
Get ready for a morning of fun at Barnabas Vision's first ever pickleball tournament! Your team will be placed in a bracket with the winner moving up to the championship game and a chance to win a special prize! Please bring your own paddle. We will have some balls, but bringing your own if you have them is encouraged!
Don't have a partner? Don't worry, sign up for an individual ticket and we can get someone to play with you!
Join us for our Community Cookout from 4-7 for a free meal and to learn more about Barnabas Vision
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!