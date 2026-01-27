Barnabas Vision Inc

Hosted by

Barnabas Vision Inc

About this event

Rally for a Cause

605 River Rock Blvd

Murfreesboro, TN 37128, USA

Team Registration
$40
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Get ready for a morning of fun at Barnabas Vision's first ever pickleball tournament! Your team will be placed in a bracket with the winner moving up to the championship game and a chance to win a special prize! Please bring your own paddle. We will have some balls, but bringing your own if you have them is encouraged!

Individual Registration
$20

Don't have a partner? Don't worry, sign up for an individual ticket and we can get someone to play with you!

Community Cookout
Free

Join us for our Community Cookout from 4-7 for a free meal and to learn more about Barnabas Vision

Add a donation for Barnabas Vision Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!