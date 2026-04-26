Rally for Change: Raise the Rolls

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Event Features

80’s-themed family skate party

Live DJ (80’s hits)

Limbo contest

Best dressed costume award (male & female)

Food available

Light snacks provided

Contribution Information

Contributions are not tax-deductible for federal income tax purposes.

Michigan campaign finance law requires us to collect and report the name, address, employer, and occupation of contributors. By purchasing a ticket, you certify that this contribution is made from your own funds and is not being reimbursed by any other person or entity.

If purchasing multiple tickets, you may provide attendee information where applicable. Any unassigned tickets may be attributed to the purchaser for reporting purposes.

Contributions are subject to Michigan campaign finance limits and eligibility requirements. Current law limits contributions to $1,225 per individual per election cycle.