Friends to Elect Omar Ferdin

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Friends to Elect Omar Ferdin

About this event

Rally for Change: Raise the Rolls

5179 N Dixie Hwy

Newport, MI 48166, USA

Early Bird (ages 16+)
$25
Available until May 27

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Event Features

  • 80’s-themed family skate party
  • Live DJ (80’s hits)
  • Limbo contest
  • Best dressed costume award (male & female)
  • Food available
  • Light snacks provided

Contribution Information

Contributions are not tax-deductible for federal income tax purposes.

Michigan campaign finance law requires us to collect and report the name, address, employer, and occupation of contributors. By purchasing a ticket, you certify that this contribution is made from your own funds and is not being reimbursed by any other person or entity.

If purchasing multiple tickets, you may provide attendee information where applicable. Any unassigned tickets may be attributed to the purchaser for reporting purposes.

Contributions are subject to Michigan campaign finance limits and eligibility requirements. Current law limits contributions to $1,225 per individual per election cycle.

General Admission (ages 16+)
$30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Event Features

  • 80’s-themed family skate party
  • Live DJ (80’s hits)
  • Limbo contest
  • Best dressed costume award (male & female)
  • Food available
  • Light snacks provided

Contribution Information

Contributions are not tax-deductible for federal income tax purposes.

Michigan campaign finance law requires us to collect and report the name, address, employer, and occupation of contributors. By purchasing a ticket, you certify that this contribution is made from your own funds and is not being reimbursed by any other person or entity.

If purchasing multiple tickets, you may provide attendee information where applicable. Any unassigned tickets may be attributed to the purchaser for reporting purposes.

Contributions are subject to Michigan campaign finance limits and eligibility requirements. Current law limits contributions to $1,225 per individual per election cycle.

Children 15 & under
$3

Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Child skate passes must be purchased with an adult ticket. All purchases must be completed by an adult. Contributions are attributed to the purchaser for campaign reporting purposes.

Event Features

  • 80’s-themed family skate party
  • Live DJ (80’s hits)
  • Limbo contest
  • Best dressed costume award (male & female)
  • Food available
  • Light snacks provided

Contribution Information

Contributions are not tax-deductible for federal income tax purposes.

Michigan campaign finance law requires us to collect and report the name, address, employer, and occupation of contributors. By purchasing a ticket, you certify that this contribution is made from your own funds and is not being reimbursed by any other person or entity.

If purchasing multiple tickets, you may provide attendee information where applicable. Any unassigned tickets may be attributed to the purchaser for reporting purposes.

Contributions are subject to Michigan campaign finance limits and eligibility requirements. Current law limits contributions to $1,225 per individual per election cycle.

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