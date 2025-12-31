Rally for the Valley

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Starting bid
The Ultimate Black Hills History Experience in Keystone, SD.
This headline package includes a 4-Hour On-Stream Panning Experience for your family, plus a Gift Certificate to the Big Thunder Bar & Grill for a post-adventure meal.
Experience History Responsibly: As seen on TV's "Backyard Gold Rush," Big Thunder is a leader in environmental stewardship. They utilize a state-of-the-art sediment protection system to keep our creeks clean, proving that we can enjoy the Black Hills without destroying them.
Package Includes:
Valued at $300.00
Thank you, Sandi McLain & Big Thunder Gold Mine!
Starting bid
The Premier Black Hills Golf Experience.
This headline package features 18 holes of championship golf for a foursome at The Golf Club at Red Rock in Rapid City, SD.
The Golf Club at Red Rock is consistently rated the #1 Public Course in South Dakota by Golfweek and Golf Digest.
Experience the Landscape: Routed through the dramatic terrain of the Black Hills, Red Rock features lush fairways, tall ponderosa pines, and the signature red rock cliffs that give the course its name. It is a world-class example of how outdoor recreation can highlight, rather than destroy, the stunning natural beauty of our foothills.
Package Includes:
Valued at $500.00+
Thank you, The Golf Club at Red Rock!
Starting bid
The Jackpot of Deadwood Getaways.
Liv Hospitality has curated the ultimate Deadwood, SD experience, perfect for a couples' retreat or a night out with friends.
This package combines luxury accommodations with a full dining experience for four people.
Support Local Hospitality: Liv Hospitality is a premier supporter of the Black Hills community. Enjoy a night out knowing you are supporting a business that stands with the locals.
Package Includes:
Valued at $300.00
Thank you, Liv Hospitality!
Starting bid
The Slash J Saloon in Piedmont, SD is considered a historic bar and grill, known for its longevity, traditional atmosphere, and role as a local gathering spot in the community.
It is often recognized for maintaining a rustic, welcoming charm reminiscent of older, western-style establishments.
Enjoy delicious eats at Piedmont's favorite, the Slash J Saloon with a $50 gift certificate! Then head on home with a movie night gift basket for two!
Valued at $65.00
Thank you, Slash J Saloon!
Starting bid
Enjoy a beautiful morning, with the sun rising and birds chirping, with a cup of goodness from our local Piedmont, SD coffee hut, Tin Cup Coffee Co.!
This package includes a $25 gift card, travel mug, spring time decor, and mugs for two.
From delicious seasonal sips to the classics, you're sure to find the perfect pick me up.
Valued at $75.00
Thank you, Tin Cup Coffee Co.!
Starting bid
Gift a little one in your life the bike that sets the world on fire! Internationally known Strider Bikes all started here locally in the Black Hills of South Dakota.
With an ultra-lightweight frame and puncture proof tires, the Strider 12 Pro Balance Bike is ready for all your toddler's adventures in the hills and beyond.
The tool-free adjustable seat and handlebars allow this bike to easily grow with your child - which we all know happens too fast!
Valued at $219.99
Thank you, Strider Bikes!
Starting bid
Experience a whole new level of glamping at Rushmore Skies Retreat in Hermosa, SD! This package lets you escape to the hills with a two night stay in a 23' dome under the stars.
The dome includes a king bed for 2, huge bay window, private bathroom, outdoor rocking chairs on your private deck, and a personal gas firepit - all nestled in the trees with quite the view!
A common area includes another fire pit, serene sitting areas, and a putting green. A luxurious home away from home awaits you!
Valued at $600.00+
Thank you, Rushmore Skies Retreat!
Starting bid
Give your floors a refresh with carpet cleaning from Black Hills Superior Cleaning located in Piedmont, SD!
This package includes professional cleaning for 1 room and hallway.
Valued at $150
Thank you, Black Hills Superior Cleaning!
Starting bid
Treat yourself and a guest to 2 prime rib dinners at the Gaslight Dining Saloon in Rapid City, SD!
Enjoy a night out with delicious food and warm hospitality. Perfect for date night, catching up with a friend, or a well-deserved night away from the kitchen.
Valued at $50.00
Thank you, Gaslight Dining Saloon!
Starting bid
Treat yourself and a guest to 2 prime rib dinners at the Gaslight Dining Saloon in Rapid City, SD!
Enjoy a night out with delicious food and warm hospitality. Perfect for date night, catching up with a friend, or a well-deserved night away from the kitchen.
Valued at $50.00
Thank you, Gaslight Dining Saloon!
Starting bid
Be ready for any project with this Power Torque 73 piece socket set from O'Reilly Auto Parts, Summerset, SD - a must have for every garage or toolbox.
From working on the car to home repairs and DIY projects, this set will have you covered.
A practical addition for both seasoned mechanics and weekend handymen alike!
Valued at $61.99
Thank you, O'Reilly Auto Parts!
Starting bid
Ready, set, party!
A basket of football fun and $40 to spend from Mr. Liquor in Rapid City, SD!
Stock up on your favorite wines, craft beers, spirits, or mixers—perfect for your next get together!
Throw a perfect game day party with football themed faves - snack and dip platter, “Huddle” tumbler cups, large straw tumbler, 18x18 inch pillow cover, and decor.
Valued at $80.00
Thank you, Mr. Liquor!
Starting bid
Get ready to roll! Ensure you have the smoothest ride with a bicycle tune up from ACME Bicycles in Rapid City, SD.
Keep your bike in top shape for wherever your wheels take you!
Valued at $60.00
Thank you, ACME Bicycles!
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious meal at J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ Pit with this $25 gift certificate, located in Summerset, SD. And some cute kitchen items are an added bonus!
From ribs and brisket to pulled pork and savory sides, it’s a tasty way to support local dining and enjoy great BBQ!
Valued at $75.00
Thank you, J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ Pit!
Starting bid
Who doesn’t love a backyard BBQ? Treat yourself to a true BBQ experience at J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ Pit, Summerset, SD!
From the first bite of perfectly smoked brisket to savory sides and sauces, this $50 gift certificate will offer a feast for the senses. Essentials for a classic cookout are included!
Valued at $70.00
Thank you, J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ Pit!
Starting bid
Get ready for your next Black Hills adventure!
Stagebarn Trading Post has generously donated this outdoor gear package.
Known for their great selection of consigned fishing and hunting gear right here in Piedmont, they have provided a brand-new item for the auction block.
Whether you are hitting the streams for early spring fishing or gearing up for next waterfowl season, this bundle is ready to go.
What’s Included:
Valued at $150.00
Starting bid
This 150-piece Craftsman drill set from Ace Hardware will come in very handy for any project on your list!
Then let dinner take care of itself with a $25 gift certificate to a local favorite, J.R.’s Rhodehouse BBQ Pit, located in Summerset, SD.
Valued at $75.00
Thank you, Ace Hardware & J.R.'s Rhodehouse BBQ Pit!
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone special) to the sweet taste of freshly baked goodness!
This gift card from our beloved Rustic Nook Bakery in Rapid City, SD can be used toward artisan breads, decadent pastries, custom cakes, cookies, and more.
Perfect for morning coffee runs, special celebrations, or simply satisfying a sweet craving.
Valued at $50.00
Thank you, Rustic Nook Bakery!
Starting bid
Black Hills Bicycles in Rapid City, SD is helping get the next generation of explorers out on the trail!
This Fuji Dynamite 20 is the perfect entry-level mountain bike for your adventurous little one.
Unlike heavy department store bikes, this is a legitimate trail machine donated by the pros at Black Hills Bicycles.
It features a lightweight aluminum frame and real components designed to handle the Black Hills rugged terrain.
Perfect For:
Ages: Approx. 5 – 9 years old (Height: 3'10" – 4'5").
Terrain: Crushing the Mickelson Trail, riding to school, or conquering the backyard.
Key Features:
Gearing: Shimano Tourney drivetrain (easy-to-use twist shifter for learning gears).
Suspension: Front fork to smooth out the bumps on the bike path.
Brakes: Linear-pull brakes for safe, reliable stopping power.
Durability: Built to be handed down to the next sibling when they outgrow it.
Why Bid? Give a kid the gift of freedom and fresh air while supporting the fight to protect the very hills they’ll be riding on.
Valued at $299.99
Thank you, Black Hills Bicycles!
Starting bid
"Ride in style" with a women’s lightweight flannel shirt (size small), tumbler, and gift certificate from Rice's Polaris of the Black Hills, Summerset, SD.
Valued at $125.00
Thank you, Rice's Polaris of the Black Hills!
Starting bid
Here's another opportunity to "ride in style" with a women’s lightweight flannel shirt (size medium), tumbler, and gift certificate from Rice's Polaris of the Black Hills, Summerset, SD.
Valued at $125.00
Thank you, Rice's Polaris of the Black Hills!
Starting bid
Enjoy a $50.00 gift certificate from Cutting Edge Meat Market, with locations in Piedmont and Rapid City, SD.
They have custom cuts, retail meats, 50 flavors of bratwursts, homemade sausage, and even wild game!
Grilling goods also included - cutting board, kitchen towel, seasonings and sauces. What time is dinner?
Valued at $100.00
Thank you, Cutting Edge Market!
Starting bid
With over 20 years of experience in the industry, Cutting Edge Meat Market in Piedmont and Rapid City, SD offers only local choice and prime selections.
Retail value for this 25# mixed bundle is $170.00.
Thank you, Cutting Edge Meat Market!
Starting bid
Barbara Wagner makes beautiful gift baskets.
This spring themed basket is perfect with Easter right around the corner (image differs from actual basket).
Valued at $50.00
Thank you, Barbara Wagner!
Starting bid
Barbara Wagner has also designed a St. Patrick's Day gift basket.
What a great addition to making your celebration extra fun (image differs from actual basket).
Valued at $50.00
Thank you, Barbara Wagner!
Starting bid
If you haven't been to Matt's Place in Piedmont, SD, you have to check it out.
It's a fun local spot to relax, play games, and enjoy a cold beverage.
And now you can own a hooded sweatshirt & hat from this great bar! Sweatshirt is an XL and hat is a L-XL.
Valued at $65.00
Thank you, Matt's Place!
Starting bid
Kick off your spring cleaning with a gift certificate for 8 hours of cleaning from Joyful Clean and a brand new Kenmore Intuition Lite vacuum!
Amberly with Joyful Clean provides a professional cleaning for anyone needing an extra hand - whether it be for a new mom learning a new routine or busy families always on the go.
Her services include deep cleaning, move in and move out cleaning, toy sanitation, and even help with laundry. She does it all!
Valued at $600.00
Thank you, Joyful Clean!
Starting bid
Jack Parks, a long-time resident of Piedmont, SD, is a master blacksmith and owner of Fire Steel Forge.
Jack uses traditional coal forges and does all his work by hand, making everything from utilitarian tools to elaborate decorative architectural ironwork.
The work starts with understanding and managing the fire in the forge, and moves on to drawing out the heated steel, bending, twisting, cutting, and welding.
This indoor table is one of a kind and has a granite top.
Valued at $200.00+
Thank you, Jack Parks!
Starting bid
Jack Parks, a long-time resident of Piedmont, SD, is a master blacksmith and owner of Fire Steel Forge.
Jack uses traditional coal forges and does all his work by hand, making everything from utilitarian tools to elaborate decorative architectural ironwork.
The work starts with understanding and managing the fire in the forge, and moves on to drawing out the heated steel, bending, twisting, cutting, and welding.
This indoor table is one of a kind and has a granite top.
Valued at $200.00+
Thank you, Jack Parks!
Starting bid
Jack Parks, a long-time resident of Piedmont, SD, is a master blacksmith and owner of Fire Steel Forge.
Jack uses traditional coal forges and does all his work by hand, making everything from utilitarian tools to elaborate decorative architectural ironwork.
The work starts with understanding and managing the fire in the forge, and moves on to drawing out the heated steel, bending, twisting, cutting, and welding.
This indoor table is one of a kind and has a maple top.
Valued at $200.00+
Thank you, Jack Parks!
Starting bid
No invitation needed — this garden party is ready whenever you are!
Dig in with cute garden gloves, keep your plants happy with a stylish mister, then relax with a glass of tea.
Filled with charming kitchen and garden goodies, this basket brings a little sunshine, color, and cozy moments to any day.
Perfect for plant lovers, tea sippers, and anyone who enjoys stopping to smell the flowers!
Valued at $50.00
Thank you, Chelsey Scott!
Starting bid
A Championship Day in the Centennial Valley.
This premium package features 18 holes of championship golf for a foursome at Elkhorn Ridge Golf Club in Spearfish, SD, complete with post-round dining and premium gear.
Carved out of the historic Frawley Ranch, Elkhorn Ridge is widely regarded as one of the most pristine, well-maintained 18-hole championship courses in the region.
Experience the Landscape: Routed through the stunning Centennial Valley, Elkhorn Ridge offers dramatic elevation changes, wide-open fairways, and breathtaking views of the northern Black Hills. It perfectly showcases how our region's rich history and natural landscapes can be preserved and enjoyed by the community.
Package Includes:
Valued at $700.00
Thank you to Elkhorn Ridge Golf Club and Mike & Julie Mendelson for making this incredible package possible!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!