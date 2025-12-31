Rally for the Valley

The Ultimate Black Hills History Experience in Keystone, SD.





This headline package includes a 4-Hour On-Stream Panning Experience for your family, plus a Gift Certificate to the Big Thunder Bar & Grill for a post-adventure meal.





Experience History Responsibly: As seen on TV's "Backyard Gold Rush," Big Thunder is a leader in environmental stewardship. They utilize a state-of-the-art sediment protection system to keep our creeks clean, proving that we can enjoy the Black Hills without destroying them.





Package Includes:

Fully guided 4-hour panning lesson and stream experience at Big Thunder Gold Mine.

All equipment provided.

Dining certificate for Big Thunder Bar & Grill.

Valued at $300.00





Thank you, Sandi McLain & Big Thunder Gold Mine!