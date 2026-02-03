Ihsan Worldwide

Hosted by

Ihsan Worldwide

About this event

Ramadan 1447/2026 Iftar Sponsorship

6070 Branch Hill-Guinea Pike

Milford, OH 45150, USA

Full Iftar Night Sponsor
$3,000

Cover a full iftar night: meals & drinks, setups, preparations, cleaning, and serving, welcoming dozens of fasting guests with care. 🤲🌙

Half-Night Iftar Sponsor
$1,500


Support half an iftar night: help provide meals & drinks and essential hosting needs for families breaking their fast at Ihsan.

Family & Community Support
$250


Feed and support our community: contribute toward meals, supplies, and the costs of hosting Ramadan nights with comfort and joy.

Choose Your Contribution
Pay what you can

Any amount makes a difference: help provide food, supplies, and support services so everyone feels welcomed this Ramadan.

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