Ramadan 2026 Iftar Sponsor (Inactive)

About this event
Cover a full iftar night: meals & drinks, kitchen prep, cleaning, and serving, welcoming dozens of fasting guests with care. 🤲🌙
Support half an iftar night: help provide meals & drinks and essential hosting needs for families breaking their fast at the masjid. ❤️
Feed and support our community: contribute toward meals, supplies, and the costs of hosting Ramadan nights with comfort and joy. ✨
Any amount makes a difference: help provide food, supplies, and support services so everyone feels welcomed this Ramadan. 🤍
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!