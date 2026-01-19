Muslim Community Of Tidewater Virginia

Hosted by

Muslim Community Of Tidewater Virginia

About this event

Ramadan 2026 Iftar Sponsor (Inactive)

1442 W 49th St

Norfolk, VA 23508, USA

$1,000 Full Iftar Night Sponsor
$1,000

Cover a full iftar night: meals & drinks, kitchen prep, cleaning, and serving, welcoming dozens of fasting guests with care. 🤲🌙

$500 Half-Night Iftar Sponsor
$500

Support half an iftar night: help provide meals & drinks and essential hosting needs for families breaking their fast at the masjid. ❤️

$250 Family & Community Support
$250

Feed and support our community: contribute toward meals, supplies, and the costs of hosting Ramadan nights with comfort and joy. ✨

Any Amount Every Dollar Helps
Pay what you can

Any amount makes a difference: help provide food, supplies, and support services so everyone feels welcomed this Ramadan. 🤍

Add a donation for Muslim Community Of Tidewater Virginia

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!