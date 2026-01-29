Masjid Furqaan

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Masjid Furqaan

About this raffle

Sponsor Ramadan & Eid Activities at Masjid Furqaan Bolingbrook

February 20 - Iftar
$520

Support the Masjid Furqaan in providing Iftar and share in the blessings of Ramadan!

February 21 - Iftar
$520

Support the Masjid Furqaan in providing Iftar and share in the blessings of Ramadan!

February 22 - Iftar
$520

Support the Masjid Furqaan in providing Iftar and share in the blessings of Ramadan!

February 27 - Iftar
$520

Support the Masjid Furqaan in providing Iftar and share in the blessings of Ramadan!

February 28 - Iftar
$520

Support the Masjid Furqaan in providing Iftar and share in the blessings of Ramadan!

March 1 - Iftar
$520

Support the Masjid Furqaan in providing Iftar and share in the blessings of Ramadan!

March 6 - Iftar
$520

Support the Masjid Furqaan in providing Iftar and share in the blessings of Ramadan!

March 7 - Iftar
$520

Support the Masjid Furqaan in providing Iftar and share in the blessings of Ramadan!

March 8 - Iftar
$520

Support the Masjid Furqaan in providing Iftar and share in the blessings of Ramadan!

March 9 - Iftar
$520

Support the Masjid Furqaan in providing Iftar and share in the blessings of Ramadan!

March 10 - Iftar
$520

Support the Masjid Furqaan in providing Iftar and share in the blessings of Ramadan!

March 11 - Iftar
$520

Support the Masjid Furqaan in providing Iftar and share in the blessings of Ramadan!

Iftar - March 12 - Iftar
$520

Support the Masjid Furqaan in providing Iftaar and share in the blessings of Ramadan!

March 13 - Iftar
$520

Support the Masjid Furqaan in providing Iftar and share in the blessings of Ramadan!

March 14 - Iftar
$520

Support the Masjid Furqaan in providing Iftar and share in the blessings of Ramadan!

March 15 - Iftar
$520

Support the Masjid Furqaan in providing Iftar and share in the blessings of Ramadan!

March 16 - Iftar
$520

Support the Masjid Furqaan in providing Iftar and share in the blessings of Ramadan!

March 17 - Iftar
$520

Support the Masjid Furqaan in providing Iftar and share in the blessings of Ramadan!

March 18 - Iftar
$520

Support the Masjid Furqaan in providing Ifar and share in the blessings of Ramadan!

March 19 - Iftar
$520

Support the Masjid Furqaan in providing Iftar and share in the blessings of Ramadan!

March 10 - Suhoor
$200

Support Masjid Furqaan in arranging Suhoor for Musallis and earn the blessings of Ramadan.

March 11 - Suhoor
$200

Support Masjid Furqaan in arranging Suhoor for Musallis and earn the blessings of Ramadan.

March 12 - Suhoor
$200

Support Masjid Furqaan in arranging Suhoor for Musallis and earn the blessings of Ramadan.

March 13 - Suhoor
$200

Support Masjid Furqaan in arranging Suhoor for Musallis and earn the blessings of Ramadan.

March 14 - Suhoor
$200

Support Masjid Furqaan in arranging Suhoor for Musallis and earn the blessings of Ramadan.

March 15 - Suhoor
$200

Support Masjid Furqaan in arranging Suhoor for Musallis and earn the blessings of Ramadan.

March 16 - Suhoor
$200

Support Masjid Furqaan in arranging Suhoor for Musallis and earn the blessings of Ramadan.

March 17 - Suhoor
$250

Support Masjid Furqaan in arranging Suhoor for Musallis and earn the blessings of Ramadan.

March 18 - Suhoor
$200

Support Masjid Furqaan in arranging Suhoor for Musallis and earn the blessings of Ramadan.

March 19 - Suhoor
$200

Support Masjid Furqaan in arranging Suhoor for Musallis and earn the blessings of Ramadan.

Khatam ul-Quran
$2,000

Support Masjid Furqaan in providing Meethai and cupcakes to make Khatam night even more special for everyone!

Eid Refreshments - 1st Salah
$500

Support Masjid Furqaan in providing Eid refreshments and bring joy to everyone on this blessed day!

Eid Refreshments - 2nd Salah
$500

Support Masjid Furqaan in providing Eid refreshments and bring joy to everyone on this blessed day!

Eid Gifts for Kids
$1,000

Bring joy to young hearts this Eid! Support Masjid Furqaan in providing Eid gifts for kids and make their celebration even more special!

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