Turkish American Interculturaleducational Foundation

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Turkish American Interculturaleducational Foundation

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Ramadan Bazaar

Manti (Authentic Turkish Dumplings) 1-lb item
Manti (Authentic Turkish Dumplings) 1-lb
$20

Manti consists of tiny, hand-folded dough squares filled with a savory blend of seasoned ground meat and onions. These dumplings are a labor of love, traditionally made in small sizes to ensure the perfect dough-to-meat ratio in every bite.

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Su Böreği (Water Börek) 35cm
$45

Experience the gold standard of Turkish pastries. Our Su Böreği features multiple layers of hand-rolled dough, each delicately boiled and then layered with a rich filling of premium feta-style cheese and fresh parsley. It is baked to perfection until the top is golden and crisp, while the inside remains incredibly soft, moist, and tender.

A savory masterpiece that is perfect for Suhoor, Iftar, or a weekend brunch.

  • Frozen (35 cm Tray): Perfect for families or hosting. Ready to heat and serve!
  • Fresh Slice: Enjoy it warm and freshly made at the Bazaar.
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İçli Köfte (Stuffed Bulgur Shells) item
İçli Köfte (Stuffed Bulgur Shells)
$3

A masterpiece of texture and flavor! Our İçli Köfte features a perfectly thin, crispy bulgur crust that gives way to a warm, savory center of seasoned ground beef, sautéed onions, and toasted walnuts. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted to ensure the perfect balance of crunch and spice.

  • Frozen: Available individually. Keep them in your freezer for a quick, gourmet appetizer or a satisfying snack during Ramadan.
  • Fresh: Fried to a golden crisp and served hot at the Bazaar.

Pro-tip: Serve with a wedge of lemon to brighten the flavors!

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Sarma (Stuffed Grape Leaves) 1jar item
Sarma (Stuffed Grape Leaves) 1jar
$45

Our Sarma are a labor of love, each one hand-rolled to perfection. We use tender, high-quality grape leaves to encase a fragrant filling of herb-infused rice, slowly simmered in extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemon. These are naturally vegan, light, and bursting with zesty flavor—making them the perfect addition to any Mezze platter or Iftar spread.

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Katmer (Crispy Pistachio & Cream Pastry) item
Katmer (Crispy Pistachio & Cream Pastry)
$5

Indulge in the ultimate Turkish dessert experience! Our Katmer is a heavenly combination of crispy, buttery layers of dough filled with rich clotted cream and premium roasted pistachios. Traditionally served as a breakfast treat or a special dessert, it offers a perfect balance of crunch and creaminess that is not too sweet but deeply satisfying.

  • Fresh Hot Food: Enjoy it freshly made on the spot—served warm, crispy, and oozing with cream.
  • Frozen Product: Take it home! Simply heat it in a pan or oven until golden and crispy for a restaurant-quality dessert in minutes.
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Flower-Shaped Pastry Box (25 pieces) item
Flower-Shaped Pastry Box (25 pieces)
$25

Add a touch of elegance to your tea time or Iftar table with our signature Flower-Shaped Pastries. These handcrafted treats feature a delicate, buttery crumb and a hint of vanilla. Each box contains 25 beautifully shaped pieces, making them a perfect gift for friends and family or a charming centerpiece for your holiday dessert spread.

  • Quantity: 25 pieces per box
  • Note: These are frozen/shelf-stable and ready to be enjoyed or lightly warmed.
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