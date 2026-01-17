Ramadan Bazaar

Offered by
About this shop
Manti consists of tiny, hand-folded dough squares filled with a savory blend of seasoned ground meat and onions. These dumplings are a labor of love, traditionally made in small sizes to ensure the perfect dough-to-meat ratio in every bite.
Experience the gold standard of Turkish pastries. Our Su Böreği features multiple layers of hand-rolled dough, each delicately boiled and then layered with a rich filling of premium feta-style cheese and fresh parsley. It is baked to perfection until the top is golden and crisp, while the inside remains incredibly soft, moist, and tender.
A savory masterpiece that is perfect for Suhoor, Iftar, or a weekend brunch.
A masterpiece of texture and flavor! Our İçli Köfte features a perfectly thin, crispy bulgur crust that gives way to a warm, savory center of seasoned ground beef, sautéed onions, and toasted walnuts. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted to ensure the perfect balance of crunch and spice.
Pro-tip: Serve with a wedge of lemon to brighten the flavors!
Our Sarma are a labor of love, each one hand-rolled to perfection. We use tender, high-quality grape leaves to encase a fragrant filling of herb-infused rice, slowly simmered in extra virgin olive oil and fresh lemon. These are naturally vegan, light, and bursting with zesty flavor—making them the perfect addition to any Mezze platter or Iftar spread.
Indulge in the ultimate Turkish dessert experience! Our Katmer is a heavenly combination of crispy, buttery layers of dough filled with rich clotted cream and premium roasted pistachios. Traditionally served as a breakfast treat or a special dessert, it offers a perfect balance of crunch and creaminess that is not too sweet but deeply satisfying.
Add a touch of elegance to your tea time or Iftar table with our signature Flower-Shaped Pastries. These handcrafted treats feature a delicate, buttery crumb and a hint of vanilla. Each box contains 25 beautifully shaped pieces, making them a perfect gift for friends and family or a charming centerpiece for your holiday dessert spread.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!