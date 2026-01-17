Ramadan Bazaar

Experience the gold standard of Turkish pastries. Our Su Böreği features multiple layers of hand-rolled dough, each delicately boiled and then layered with a rich filling of premium feta-style cheese and fresh parsley. It is baked to perfection until the top is golden and crisp, while the inside remains incredibly soft, moist, and tender.

A savory masterpiece that is perfect for Suhoor, Iftar, or a weekend brunch.