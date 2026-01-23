Ramadan Dinner at ACC

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About this event
Regular Ticket
Enjoy the full program
Tickets for Adults and Kids 10 years old and above
Children tickets includes dinner, babysitter, and games. Kids will be in a separate room. We cannot accept children below 3 years old. Thank you for your cooperation.
Children tickets includes dinner, babysitter, and games. Kids will be in a separate room. We cannot accept children below 3 years old. Thank you for your cooperation.
To Buy a Table of Ten
$
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