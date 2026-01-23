Arab American Cultural & Community Center

Hosted by

Arab American Cultural & Community Center

About this event

Ramadan Dinner at ACC

10555 Stancliff Rd

Houston, TX 77099, USA

Regular Ticket
$35

Regular Ticket

Enjoy the full program

Tickets for Adults and Kids 10 years old and above

Child #1 (ages 3 to 9 years old)
$15

Children tickets includes dinner, babysitter, and games. Kids will be in a separate room. We cannot accept children below 3 years old. Thank you for your cooperation.

Child #2 (ages 3 to 9 years old)
$10

Children tickets includes dinner, babysitter, and games. Kids will be in a separate room. We cannot accept children below 3 years old. Thank you for your cooperation.

Table of Ten
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

To Buy a Table of Ten

Add a donation for Arab American Cultural & Community Center

$

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