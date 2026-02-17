Bayaan Academy Inc

Bayaan Academy Inc

Ramadan Enrichment Program

10917 N 56th St

Temple Terrace, FL 33617, USA

Week 1 Enrollment
$80

Enrollment for Week 1 of the Ramadan Enrichment Program.

Includes four after-school days (2:00–4:00 PM)

Week 2 Enrollment
$80

Enrollment for Week 2 of the Ramadan Enrichment Program.

Includes four after-school days (2:00–4:00 PM)

Daily Pass
$20


One-day enrollment for the Ramadan Enrichment Program.

Valid for one after-school day (2:00–4:00 PM).

Designed for families who prefer flexible attendance.

Open to students in KG–Grade 4.


📌 (You can add a note in Zeffy checkout: “Please indicate which day(s) your child will attend.”)

