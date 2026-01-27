Muslim Community Of Tidewater Virginia

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Muslim Community Of Tidewater Virginia

About this event

Ramadan 2026 Fundraiser

1442 W 49th St

Norfolk, VA 23508, USA

Pay What You Can
Pay what you can

Every donation helps to support the masjid, and elevate your rank.

Eighth of 1 Night's Expenses
$250

This donation covers expenses for food/cooking, support staff, and masjid operations.

Quarter of 1 Night's Expenses
$500

This donation covers expenses for food/cooking, support staff, and masjid operations.

Half of 1 Night's Expenses
$1,000

This donation covers expenses for food/cooking, support staff, and masjid operations.

1 Night's Expenses
$2,000

This donation covers expenses for food/cooking, support staff, and masjid operations.

Add a donation for Muslim Community Of Tidewater Virginia

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