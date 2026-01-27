Ramadan 2026 Fundraiser

About this event
Every donation helps to support the masjid, and elevate your rank.
This donation covers expenses for food/cooking, support staff, and masjid operations.
This donation covers expenses for food/cooking, support staff, and masjid operations.
This donation covers expenses for food/cooking, support staff, and masjid operations.
This donation covers expenses for food/cooking, support staff, and masjid operations.
$
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