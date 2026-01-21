Ramadan Fundraiser

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About this event
$
Ticket for 1 person.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Purchase an entire table for 10 people.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Includes a full table for 10 people.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Additional perks:
Front table at fundraiser, sponsor name or logo on program, verbal recognition at fundraiser, name or logo on TV at WCCC during Ramadan.
Includes a full table for 10 people.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Additional perks:
Front table at fundraiser, sponsor name or logo on program, verbal recognition at fundraiser.
Includes a full table for 10 people.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Additional perks:
Table located near the front at the fundraiser, sponsor name or logo on program and verbal recognition at fundraiser.
Includes a full table for 10 people.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Additional perk:
Table closer to the front at fundraiser, verbal acknowledgement at fundraiser, sponsor name or logo on program.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!