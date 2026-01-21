Westside Community and Cultural Center

Hosted by

Westside Community and Cultural Center

About this event

Sales closed

Ramadan Fundraiser

1210 4th St

Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA

Add a donation for Westside Community and Cultural Center

$

General Admission (1)
$100

Ticket for 1 person.

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Purchase an entire table for 10 people.

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes a full table for 10 people.

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Additional perks:

Front table at fundraiser, sponsor name or logo on program, verbal recognition at fundraiser, name or logo on TV at WCCC during Ramadan.

Gold Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes a full table for 10 people.

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Additional perks:

Front table at fundraiser, sponsor name or logo on program, verbal recognition at fundraiser.

Silver Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes a full table for 10 people.

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Additional perks:

Table located near the front at the fundraiser, sponsor name or logo on program and verbal recognition at fundraiser.

Bronze Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes a full table for 10 people.

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Additional perk:

Table closer to the front at fundraiser, verbal acknowledgement at fundraiser, sponsor name or logo on program.

Upgrade from Table to Silver Sponsor
$4,000

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