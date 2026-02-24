Ramadan Silent Auction 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy a spa voucher for an 80 minute body Massage from Malisse Skin Bar in Vienna worth $173.
Starting bid
Kun Fa Ya Kun
16x12” mixed media on canvas
The painting features the powerful verse meaning "Be, and it is", in textured gold among Islamic design textures. A reminder of the power of creation through Allah’s divine will.
Artist: Hira Tehseen - The Textured Brush
Starting bid
Opening with fresh herbs and golden spice, the scent deepens into Turkish rose, leather, and plum, before settling into amber woods and soft smoke. It’s rich and faceted, with strength that never overstates itself.
Starting bid
This $200 Crescent Foods Gift Card can be used for purchases from crescent foods.com . Winner will be sent a special code via e-mail.
Starting bid
Velvet three piece wall hanging. Hand embroidered with Arabic phrases - Allahuakbar , Alhamdulillah, Subhanallah. Made in Syria
Starting bid
Velvet three piece wall hanging. Hand embroidered with Arabic phrases.
Starting bid
Embroidered Table Place Setting Set for 6
Starting bid
Set of tea cups from around the world
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!