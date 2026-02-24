Hosted by

Mozaic

About this event

Sales closed

Ramadan Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

46090 Lake Center Plaza STE 304, Sterling, VA 20165, USA

Spa Voucher 2 item
Spa Voucher 2
$120

Starting bid

Enjoy a spa voucher for an 80 minute body Massage from Malisse Skin Bar in Vienna worth $173.

Painting item
Painting
$200

Starting bid

Kun Fa Ya Kun

16x12” mixed media on canvas


The painting features the powerful verse meaning "Be, and it is", in textured gold among Islamic design textures. A reminder of the power of creation through Allah’s divine will.


Artist: Hira Tehseen - The Textured Brush

Habibi New York Eau de Parfum - Sahara Rose item
Habibi New York Eau de Parfum - Sahara Rose
$100

Starting bid

Value: $150.

Opening with fresh herbs and golden spice, the scent deepens into Turkish rose, leather, and plum, before settling into amber woods and soft smoke. It’s rich and faceted, with strength that never overstates itself.

  • Top:A cool breeze of Armoise, Cinnamon Leaf, Birch, Cardamom, Lavender, and Golden Sugar.
  • Heart:A smoldering core of Taif Rose, Saffron, Plum, Leather, and Cypress.
  • Base:A sensual, smoky finish of Patchouli, Vanilla, Tonka, Amber, Sandalwood, and Cedarwood.
Crescent Foods Gift Certificate item
Crescent Foods Gift Certificate
$150

Starting bid

This $200 Crescent Foods Gift Card can be used for purchases from crescent foods.com . Winner will be sent a special code via e-mail.

Arabic Wall Hanging - Pink item
Arabic Wall Hanging - Pink item
Arabic Wall Hanging - Pink item
Arabic Wall Hanging - Pink
$50

Starting bid

Velvet three piece wall hanging. Hand embroidered with Arabic phrases - Allahuakbar , Alhamdulillah, Subhanallah. Made in Syria

Arabic Wall Hanging - Maroon item
Arabic Wall Hanging - Maroon item
Arabic Wall Hanging - Maroon
$50

Starting bid

Velvet three piece wall hanging. Hand embroidered with Arabic phrases.

Embroidered Placemats Set item
Embroidered Placemats Set
$200

Starting bid

Embroidered Table Place Setting Set for 6

Set of tea cups from around the world item
Set of tea cups from around the world
$60

Starting bid

Set of tea cups from around the world

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