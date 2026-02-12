Islamic Schools League Of America

Hosted by

Islamic Schools League Of America

About this event

2026 Ramadan Virtual Fundraiser - Sponsorships

Title Sponsor
$2,500

Title Sponsorship Includes:
-Prominent logo placement across all marketing assets (flyers, social media posts, emails, postcards)

-Tagging of your organization on all virtual fundraiser-related social media posts

-2 minute recorded video

-Option to be one of the speakers, discussing the impact of ISLA

-Dedicated social media post

Corporate Sponsor
$1,000

Corporate Sponsorship Includes:
-Logo on all digital marketing

-Logo included in the slide deck

-Tagging of your organization on all virtual fundraiser-related social media posts

-Social media mention

School Sponsor
$500

School Sponsorship Includes:
Suppporter
$250

Supporter Sponsorship includes:
-Logo included in a thank you group graphic on social media

-Logo included in the slide deck

