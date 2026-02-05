Ramadan Wishlist

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About this shop
Contribute towards ICYL's Iftar program during the month of Ramadan.
Contribute towards ICYL's Suhoor program during the month of Ramadan.
Aluminum Foil
*1 pack, 1 roll
Aluminum Foil Pans
*1 pack, 20 pans
Babysitting Service
*babysitting service provided at the masjid during the entire month of Ramadan
*goal is to raise $6,000
General Bathroom Supplies
*general supplies needed for the masjid during the entire month of Ramadan
*goal is to raise $3,000
Disposable Bowls
*1 pack, 50 bowls
Cleaning Supplies
*general supplies needed for the masjid during the entire month of Ramadan
*goal is to raise $1,000
Ramadan Competitions
*Quran, 99 Names of Allah, and Seerah competitions
*goal is to raise $3,000
Paper Cups
*1 pack, 450 cups
Plastic cups
*1 pack, 400 cups
Disinfectant Spray
*1 pack, 2 cans
Disposable Forks
*1 pack , 140 forks
Disposable Forks type 2
*1 pack, 100 forks
Plastic Gloves
*1 pack, 500 gloves
Hand Soap
*1 bottle, 128 ounces
Huffaz Gifts
*gifts for our Huffaz
*goal is to raise $6,000
Khatim El-Quran Sweets
*goal is to raise $3,000
Kitchen Supplies
*general supplies needed for the masjid during the entire month of Ramadan
*goal is to raise $1,000
Kleenex Tissue (type 1)
*1 pack, 36 tissue boxes
Kleenex Tissue (type 2)
*1 pack, 8 tissue boxes
Paper Products
*general supplies needed for the masjid during the entire month of Ramadan
*goal is to raise $3,000
Paper Towels
*1 pack, 6 rolls
Disposable Plates
*1 pack, 500 plates
Disposable Plates
*1 pack, 150 plates
Splenda Sweetener
*1 pack, 800 count
Disposable Spoons
*1 pack, 1000 spoons
Table Cloths
*1 pack, 24 table cloths
To Go Containers
*1 pack, 100 containers
Toilet Paper
*1 pack, 80 rolls
Trash Bags
*1 pack, 50 bags
Water Dispenser Water Bottles
*refills needed for the masjid during the entire month of Ramadan
*goal is to raise $2,000
Ziplock Bags
*1 pack, 60 ziplock bags
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