Islamic Center of Yorba Linda

Offered by

Islamic Center of Yorba Linda

About this shop

Ramadan Wishlist

Iftar item
Iftar
$200

Contribute towards ICYL's Iftar program during the month of Ramadan.

Suhoor item
Suhoor
$200

Contribute towards ICYL's Suhoor program during the month of Ramadan.

Aluminum Foil item
Aluminum Foil
$53

Aluminum Foil

*1 pack, 1 roll

Aluminum Foil Pans item
Aluminum Foil Pans
$54

Aluminum Foil Pans

*1 pack, 20 pans

Babysitting
$200

Babysitting Service

*babysitting service provided at the masjid during the entire month of Ramadan

*goal is to raise $6,000

Bathroom Supplies
$200

General Bathroom Supplies

*general supplies needed for the masjid during the entire month of Ramadan

*goal is to raise $3,000

Bowls item
Bowls
$13

Disposable Bowls

*1 pack, 50 bowls

Cleaning Supplies
$200

Cleaning Supplies

*general supplies needed for the masjid during the entire month of Ramadan

*goal is to raise $1,000

Competitions
$200

Ramadan Competitions

*Quran, 99 Names of Allah, and Seerah competitions

*goal is to raise $3,000

Cups (Paper) item
Cups (Paper)
$24

Paper Cups

*1 pack, 450 cups

Cups (Plastic) item
Cups (Plastic)
$49

Plastic cups

*1 pack, 400 cups

Disinfectant Spray item
Disinfectant Spray
$33

Disinfectant Spray

*1 pack, 2 cans

Forks (type 1) item
Forks (type 1)
$31

Disposable Forks

*1 pack , 140 forks

Forks (type 2) item
Forks (type 2)
$15

Disposable Forks type 2

*1 pack, 100 forks

Gloves item
Gloves
$10

Plastic Gloves

*1 pack, 500 gloves

Hand Soap item
Hand Soap
$24

Hand Soap

*1 bottle, 128 ounces

Huffaz Gifts
$2,000

Huffaz Gifts

*gifts for our Huffaz

*goal is to raise $6,000

Khatim El-Quran Sweets
$200

Khatim El-Quran Sweets

*goal is to raise $3,000

Kitchen Supplies
$200

Kitchen Supplies

*general supplies needed for the masjid during the entire month of Ramadan

*goal is to raise $1,000

Kleenex Tissue (type 1) item
Kleenex Tissue (type 1)
$81

Kleenex Tissue (type 1)

*1 pack, 36 tissue boxes

Kleenex Tissue (type 2) item
Kleenex Tissue (type 2)
$26

Kleenex Tissue (type 2)

*1 pack, 8 tissue boxes

Paper Products
$200

Paper Products

*general supplies needed for the masjid during the entire month of Ramadan

*goal is to raise $3,000

Paper Towels item
Paper Towels
$45

Paper Towels

*1 pack, 6 rolls

Plates (type 1) item
Plates (type 1)
$38

Disposable Plates

*1 pack, 500 plates

Plates (type 2) item
Plates (type 2)
$33

Disposable Plates

*1 pack, 150 plates

Splenda Sweetener item
Splenda Sweetener
$16

Splenda Sweetener

*1 pack, 800 count

Spoons item
Spoons
$47

Disposable Spoons

*1 pack, 1000 spoons

Table Cloths item
Table Cloths
$24

Table Cloths

*1 pack, 24 table cloths

To Go Containers item
To Go Containers
$37

To Go Containers

*1 pack, 100 containers

Toilet Paper item
Toilet Paper
$63

Toilet Paper

*1 pack, 80 rolls

Trash Bags item
Trash Bags
$24

Trash Bags

*1 pack, 50 bags

Water Dispenser Water Bottles
$200

Water Dispenser Water Bottles

*refills needed for the masjid during the entire month of Ramadan

*goal is to raise $2,000

Ziplock Bags item
Ziplock Bags
$16

Ziplock Bags

*1 pack, 60 ziplock bags

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