Center For Independent Living In Central Florida Inc

Hosted by

Center For Independent Living In Central Florida Inc

About this event

RAMPage Sponsorship Opportunities

CHAMPION item
CHAMPION
$10,000

Commemorative plaque on completed ramp

Featured company logo on CIL website

Spotlight in CIL social media

Media pitch to local news outlets

Invitation to ramp build volunteer day

Video and photo documentation

6-10 volunteers needed

6+ hour experience

Lunch will be provided

VANGUARD item
VANGUARD
$6,000

Certificate of gratitude

Featured company logo on CIL website

Recognition in CIL social media

Invitation to ramp build volunteer day

4-6 volunteers needed

3-4 hours experience

Breakfast will be provided

PATHBUILDER item
PATHBUILDER
$3,500

Certificate of gratitude

Featured company logo on CIL website

Recognition in CIL social media

4-6 hours volunteers needed

3-4 hours experience

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