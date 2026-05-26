RAMPage Sponsorship Opportunities

About this event
Commemorative plaque on completed ramp
Featured company logo on CIL website
Spotlight in CIL social media
Media pitch to local news outlets
Invitation to ramp build volunteer day
Video and photo documentation
6-10 volunteers needed
6+ hour experience
Lunch will be provided
Certificate of gratitude
Featured company logo on CIL website
Recognition in CIL social media
Invitation to ramp build volunteer day
4-6 volunteers needed
3-4 hours experience
Breakfast will be provided
Certificate of gratitude
Featured company logo on CIL website
Recognition in CIL social media
4-6 hours volunteers needed
3-4 hours experience
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