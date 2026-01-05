Ranch Heights Family Skate Night Sponsorships 2026

Hosted by
Located throughout the building. Examples include face painting, glow dance room, coloring and play dough fun. Includes listing in all general signage – (at main door, registration table, etc.) and sponsorship sign on door/hallway of activity.
Games will be played throughout the building. Includes listing in all general signage – (at main door, registration table, etc.) and sponsorship sign on door/hallway of activity.
A professional magician hosts multiple magic shows for packed classroom crowds and the Pop Bottle Ring Toss. Always a crowd favorite! Includes listing in all general signage – (at main door, registration table, etc.) and sponsorship sign on door/hallway of activity.
The bounce house and concession stands are both a big draw for the kids and families. Includes listing in all general signage – (at main door, registration table, etc.) and sponsorship sign on door/hallway of activity.
The most popular activity of the event. There are six skating sessions with 40-45 participants in each, all in the gym and each one needs a sponsor! Includes listing in all general signage – (at main door, registration table, etc.) and sponsorship sign on door/hallway of activity. **Name announced as the skate sponsor at the beginning and during sponosored skate time.
Starting the week prior to the Family Fun-draiser event and during the event, students, parents and teachers collect change and bills to vote for which teacher will receive A PIE IN THE FACE! at the following week’s assembly. Includes listing in all general signage – (at main door, registration table, etc.) and sponsorship sign on door/hallway of activity. **The opportunity to send a business representative to attend the assembly, announce the winner and "deliver" the PIE into the face of the winning teacher.
