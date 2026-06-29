Ranch Roping with Tyrin & Ian Prince - July 8th

About this event
Fee if you just want to practice roping from the ground. Add Tie-up fee if non-BVS Resident.
When checking out you may choose "other" and enter 0.00 when asked to support the platform (Zeffy).
Please add if you are a non-BVS Resident.
Fee is you want to rope live cattle, please add cattle fee also. Also add Tie-up fee if non-BVS resident
When checking out you may choose "other" and enter 0.00 when asked to support the platform (Zeffy).
Add if you are signing up to rope live cattle.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!