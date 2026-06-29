A young rider on a white horse in the foreground is being instructed by a man on a brown horse in the background, with a fenced arena and trees surrounding them.
Bear Valley Buckaroos Inc.

Hosted by

Bear Valley Buckaroos Inc.

About this event

Ranch Roping with Tyrin & Ian Prince - July 8th

26800 Bear Valley Rd

Tehachapi, CA 93561, USA

Ground Roping Practice
$50

Fee if you just want to practice roping from the ground. Add Tie-up fee if non-BVS Resident.


When checking out you may choose "other" and enter 0.00 when asked to support the platform (Zeffy).

Tie-Up Fee if non BVS Resident
$15

Please add if you are a non-BVS Resident.

Roping Practice with cattle
$50

Fee is you want to rope live cattle, please add cattle fee also. Also add Tie-up fee if non-BVS resident


When checking out you may choose "other" and enter 0.00 when asked to support the platform (Zeffy).

Cattle Fee
$25

Add if you are signing up to rope live cattle.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!