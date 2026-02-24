Rancho Cordova River City Concert Band's Shop

Show your pride in local music with this limited-edition RCRCCB sticker! Whether you’re a parent, an alum, or just a lover of live music, this sticker is the perfect way to show your support.





🎵 Where to stick it: Laptops, water bottles, instrument cases, bumpers, or your fridge!

💰 The Impact: 100% of your purchase goes directly to supporting the Rancho Cordova River City Concert Band. Your contribution helps us purchase new music, maintain our instruments, and keep the music playing for the community.