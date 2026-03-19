Rancho Las Positas PTA

Hosted by

Rancho Las Positas PTA

About this event

Rancho Studio 54 Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

401 E Jack London Blvd, Livermore, CA 94551, USA

South Lake Tahoe Vacation Rental (Pioneer Trail) item
South Lake Tahoe Vacation Rental (Pioneer Trail) item
South Lake Tahoe Vacation Rental (Pioneer Trail) item
South Lake Tahoe Vacation Rental (Pioneer Trail)
$550

Starting bid

3 Night Stay at Charming 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom South Lake Tahoe Cabin – Your Perfect Getaway!

Escape to the serene beauty of South Lake Tahoe with this cozy 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom cabin! Nestled in the heart of the mountains, this charming retreat offers the perfect blend of comfort and nature. Whether you’re looking to relax by the fire after a day on the slopes, or enjoy the crisp lake air on the wraparound deck, this cabin has it all.

Key Features
3 bedrooms with cozy furnishings
Bedroom 1: Queen Bed
Bedroom 2: Queen Bed
Bedroom 3: Twin Bunk Bed and Twin Bed with Twin Trundle
2 full bathrooms
Fully-equipped kitchen for home-cooked meals
Gas fireplace and large sectional couch for cozy movie nights
Wraparound deck perfect for watching the sunset
Large lot with minimal neighbors and plenty of room for snow play without leaving the house!
Located off of Pioneer Trail in Montgomery Estates neighborhood, 10 minutes from Heavenly Village and the lake.

Ideal for families to create lasting memories in beautiful Lake Tahoe! Book any available non-holiday weeknight or weekend.


Check out the Instagram page: @wagon_train_cabin


Must use by June 2027


Value: $1,500

Donated by The Ouch Family

Married Couple Joint Estate Planning item
Married Couple Joint Estate Planning
$600

Starting bid

Estate planning is important to avoid unnecessary legal complications or family discord upon incapacity or death. With over 10 years of experience, my office strives to provide clients with compassionate and knowledgeable estate planning services to provide peace of mind in an uncertain world.


Includes:
1. Revocable Living Trust and Certification of Trust.
2. One Trust Transfer Deed for real property transfer into Trust.
3. Pour Over Will (includes legal guardian nomination for minor child) for each spouse.
4. General Durable Power of Attorney for each spouse.
5. Advance Healthcare Directive and HIPAA Release for each spouse.


Value: $4,000

Donated by the Law Offices of Jennifer E. Ramirez

The Club at Ruby Hill item
The Club at Ruby Hill
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a day of golf at one of the area’s most beautiful courses with this exclusive package! Perfect for a fun outing with friends or family, this experience offers a full day of play and breathtaking views.


Includes:

  • Green fees for four players
  • Golf carts
  • Range balls

Value: $800

Donated by The Club at Ruby Hill

SF Giants Tickets item
SF Giants Tickets item
SF Giants Tickets
$75

Starting bid

Experience the excitement of a San Francisco Giants game with this premium package! Perfect for sports fans and a fun day out with friends or family, it includes everything you need to enjoy the action in style.


Includes:

  • 4 Lower Box tickets to a San Francisco Giants game
  • Exclusive Giants swag

Value: Priceless Game-Day Experience

Donated by Entire Productions

Warriors Tickets & Signed Jersey item
Warriors Tickets & Signed Jersey item
Warriors Tickets & Signed Jersey
$75

Starting bid

An unforgettable experience for any basketball fan! Bring the energy, feel the excitement, and take home a one-of-a-kind piece of the game.


Includes:

  • 4 tickets to the Warriors game
  • Signed Draymond Green jersey


Value: Priceless Game-Day Experience

Donated by SF Chronical??

Chase Center Swag and Autographs item
Chase Center Swag and Autographs
$60

Starting bid

Are you a Warriors fan? Then you definitely want to bid on this!


Includes:

  • Autographed basketball
  • Autographed print
  • 2 Warriors bobbleheads
  • Hello Kitty Warriors plushie
  • Warriors keychain
  • Warriors lunch tin
  • Warriors water bottle

Value: $250

Donated by Entire Productions

Elite Pool Service item
Elite Pool Service item
Elite Pool Service item
Elite Pool Service
$100

Starting bid

Elite Pool & Solar

$500 Service Certificate


The winning bidder can choose one of the following premium services:

Solar Panel Cleaning
Boost your system’s performance with a professional electric solar panel cleaning designed to maximize energy efficiency and output. Many homeowners experience an average increase of 25% or more in solar production after service.

OR

💧 Pool Filter Cleaning + Professional Evaluation
Keep your pool running at its best with a comprehensive filter cleaning using Elite Pools’ advanced Blueray XL treatment. This service also includes a detailed pool evaluation report with equipment health insights and precise water quality analysis using a Lamont Water Analyzer.


🌞 Bonus Added Value
As an added perk, the winning bidder will also receive a FREE pool solar heating evaluation and personalized quote—perfect for exploring an energy-efficient upgrade to your pool system.


🎁 Included
A $500 gift certificate and exclusive Elite Pool & Solar swag will be provided to the winner.


https://www.elitepoolandsolar.com/


Value: $500

Donated by Serena & John Fields, Owners of Elite Pool & Solar.

Little Rae Photography item
Little Rae Photography
$50

Starting bid

Little Rae Photography was founded in December 2010 with a focus on capturing the beauty of families. Casey, the photographer, is a single mom of two and works in Special Education during the week, bringing a lot of patience and heart to every session. Outdoor photo sessions are held in the scenic areas of Livermore, Pleasanton, and Dublin.


Includes:

  • $250 gift certificate to go toward your photoshoot!


Value: $250

Donated by Casey - Little Rae Photography

Sharpshooter Photography Mini Session item
Sharpshooter Photography Mini Session
$100

Starting bid

Capture memories that last a lifetime with this special mini session from Sharpshooter Photography! This session will create beautiful, professional images you’ll treasure forever. Perfect for your next family photo session! Check out the website here: https://www.sharpshooter-ssp.com/


Includes:

  • Mini photography session with Sharpshooter Photography
  • Professional editing of your images

Value: $400

Donated by Sharpshooter Photography

Stampede Boar's Nest Private Room item
Stampede Boar's Nest Private Room
$200

Starting bid

Treat your group to an unforgettable night out with a private party in the Boar’s Nest at Stampede Bar & Grill! It’s the perfect way to gather, celebrate, and make lasting memories.


Includes:

  • Admission for up to 25 guests on a Friday night - no cover charge!
  • A private room with your own bartender
  • Free bull rides for up to 25 guests
  • $100 worth of appetizers


Value: $1,100

Expires: 11/30/2026 - subject to availability

Donated by Stampede Bar & Grill

Luxury Wine Country Experience item
Luxury Wine Country Experience item
Luxury Wine Country Experience
$200

Starting bid

Ride in style with True Elegance Tours and Transportation for an unforgettable day of wine, food, and relaxation.


Includes:

  • 5 hours in Luxury Sprinter Limo for 6 Guests
  • Wine Tasting for 6 Guests at Madison Vineyeards
  • $200 giftcard to Locanda
  • 1-Hour Wellness Experience with Wellsoul Retreats

Value: $1,500

Donated by True Elegance Tours & Transportation, Wellsould Retreats, Madison Vineyards, and Rinetti & Co. Realtors

Kick, Play, Win: Ultimate Soccer Package item
Kick, Play, Win: Ultimate Soccer Package item
Kick, Play, Win: Ultimate Soccer Package
$100

Starting bid

Score big with this soccer fan package, perfect for players and families looking to enjoy the game both on and off the field!


Includes:

  • Free Rec Registration ($350-$400)
  • EDGE Certificate ($50)
  • Youth Tee
  • Adult Tee
  • Women's Jacket
  • Fusion Soccer Ball
  • Decals and Magnets

Value: $550

Donated by Fusion SC / EDGE Performance Center

Ice Skating Lessons at Tri-Valley Ice Rink Dublin item
Ice Skating Lessons at Tri-Valley Ice Rink Dublin
$75

Starting bid

Step onto the ice for a fun and personalized skating experience with two 30-minute private ice skating lessons at Tri-Valley Ice Rink in Dublin, CA!

Expert instructor Andrea D’Ambra will provide individualized guidance to help you build confidence and technique.

Includes:
- Two 30-minute lessons
- Skate rental for each session
- Rink admission fees included

Perfect for kids or adults!


Value: $175
Donated by Andrea D’Ambra and Tri-Valley IceRink Dublin.

Wishbone Sports: Flag Football item
Wishbone Sports: Flag Football
$50

Starting bid

Gear up for a season of fun and competition with this exciting flag football package from Wishbone Sports! Perfect for young athletes ready to hit the field and make new friends.


Includes:

  • Complimentary flag football registration for the Fall 2026 season

Value: $315

Donated by Wishbone Sports

Treat Yourself, Mama!
$75

Starting bid

Because moms deserve it all! From spa days to shopping sprees and a well-deserved glass of wine, this basket is your perfect excuse to unwind and enjoy a little “me time.”


Includes:

  • $75 Royal Nails
  • $50 The Now
  • $15 Charming Fig Giftcard
  • $50 Sephora
  • $50 Good Chance Boutique
  • Owala water bottle
  • Bottle of wine
  • Wine opener
  • Volcano Candle

Value: $300

Donated by Mrs. Steven's TK Class

Game Night item
Game Night item
Game Night
$40

Starting bid

Bring everyone together for a night full of laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable memories with this ultimate Game Night Basket!


Includes:

  • Deck of playing cards
  • Jenga
  • Parents vs. Kids Game
  • Monopoly
  • Connect Four
  • Hold Your Ground Game
  • Bean Boozled
  • Chex Mix

Value: $100

Donated by Mrs. Avila Forde's TK Class

The Great Outdoors item
The Great Outdoors item
The Great Outdoors item
The Great Outdoors
$75

Starting bid

Get ready for the ultimate outdoor adventure! Packed with camping essentials, cozy comforts, fun games, and premium drinkware, this basket has everything you need for a relaxing and entertaining night under the stars.


Includes:

  • PlayMonster Spoons Game
  • NEWCOSPLAY Super Soft Throw Blanket
  • Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Card Game
  • Igloo 52 Quart Latitude Cooler
  • 2 Yeti 18oz Ramblers
  • Yeti 10oz Rambler Jr.
  • NEBO Poppy 2-1 Lantern
  • Quest Timber Adult Sleeping Bag
  • Black Diamond Astro Headlamp
  • Coghlan's Toaster Toaster Forks - 4 Pack

Value: $300

Donated by Mrs. Craighead's TK class

Spa Basket item
Spa Basket item
Spa Basket
$100

Starting bid

Treat yourself, or someone special, to the ultimate relaxation experience with this luxurious spa basket. This indulgent collection is designed to pamper you from head to toe, leaving you feeling refreshed, renewed, and glowing.


Includes:

  • $200 facial gift certificate to Cali Medical Aesthetic Lounge
  • $100 gift certificate to Adore Nails (gel manicure & pedicure)
  • $175 gift certificate to The NOW Massage (80-minute massage)
  • Candle, lotions, and Ulta beauty basket fillers

Value: Over $500

Donated by Kindergarten Families

Who's Your Caddy? All Things Golf item
Who's Your Caddy? All Things Golf item
Who's Your Caddy? All Things Golf
$100

Starting bid

Tee up for the ultimate golf experience with this incredible “Who’s Your Caddy” basket! Perfect for golfers of all skill levels, this deluxe package has everything you need for a day on the course and beyond.


Includes:

  • 1 round of golf for up to four people with cart at Las Positas Golf Course
  • $250 gift card to Las Positas Golf Course
  • $100 gift certificate to Beeb's Sports Bar & Grill
  • 3 boxes of 12-count golf balls
  • Bag of acrylic tees
  • Box of Black Widow golf cleat spikes
  • 6 golf-shaped shot glasses (plastic)
  • Gift certificate for 1 large bucket of balls at Las Positas Golf Course
  • 1 oz Aloe Gator SPF 40
  • 1 putter prop

Value: Over $800

Donated by 1st-grade families

Thyme to Garden
$100

Starting bid

Gallagher - Kim

You "KNEAD" this Basket!
$75

Starting bid

You’ll have everything you need to rise to the occasion with this sourdough starter kit, featuring Elise Castillo’s starter to kick off your baking journey. Plus, enjoy some delicious treats from Baked After Hours while your fresh loaves are on the rise!


Includes:

  • 6 qt. Dutch Oven
  • Food Thermometer
  • Sourdough Starter Kit - Bannetons, Bread Slings, Bread Lame, Dough Scraper, Jar, etc.
  • Tevolo Dough Mixer
  • Bread Knife
  • Food Scale
  • Oven Gloves
  • Sourdough Plushie
  • Delicious Baked After Hours Treats
  • Elise Castillo's Starter
  • And...instructions to make it all happen!


Value: $250

Donated by Mr. Cannon's 2nd-grade class and Elise Castillo - Baked After Hours

Margarita Basket item
Margarita Basket item
Margarita Basket item
Margarita Basket
$75

Starting bid

Bring the fiesta home with this margarita-ready basket featuring everything you need, including tequila, to mix, shake, and sip in style. Perfect for a fun night in or entertaining friends. Just add ice and enjoy! 🍹


Includes:

  • El Ateo Tequila
  • Cointreau
  • Disaronno
  • Margarita Mix
  • Cowboy Reposada Filled Hat with Shot Glasses
  • 6 Margarita Glasses
  • 1 Margarita Pitcher
  • Tajin Seasoning
  • Lime Rim Salt
  • Mango Rim Dip
  • Custom Lime and Salt Board
  • Drink Shaker
  • Drink Recipes
  • Citrus Squeezer
  • And...$40 gift card to Chili's for chips and dip!

Value: $250

Donated by Mrs. Cofer & Mrs. Progar/Mrs. Carter's 2nd Grade Classes

Cozy Nights & S’mores Delights item
Cozy Nights & S’mores Delights item
Cozy Nights & S’mores Delights
$50

Starting bid

Mrs. Clark’s Class Basket


Get ready for s’more unforgettable fun! Bring family and friends together, gather around the fire pit, and enjoy the magic of roasting gooey s’mores. It’s the perfect recipe for laughter, sweet treats, and great memories. Cheers to a cozy, delicious good time! 


Includes: 

  • Smokeless fire pit
  • Tabletop fire pit
  • 5 pack of roasting sticks
  • S’more’s Station Box
  • Cozy blanket
  • 3 boxes of graham crackers
  • 2 packs of chocolate bars
  • 2 bags of marshmallows
  • 2 boxes of hot chocolate
  • Bottle of wine

Value: $270

Donated by Mrs. Clark's 4th-grade class

In My Sports Parent Era item
In My Sports Parent Era item
In My Sports Parent Era
$100

Starting bid

Everything you need for game days, outdoor fun, and a little post-game relaxation!


Includes:

  • Bogg Bag
  • Bleacher seat
  • Neck fan
  • Rechargeable hand warmers
  • Snackle box
  • Hydrojug
  • Outdoor wine tumbler
  • 🍷 2 bottles of wine:
    • Cooper Six Vineyard Cabernet ($55)
    • Cooper Six Vineyard Gamay ($45)
  • 4 Alani energy drinks
  • Sun Bum sunscreen
  • Patchology eye gels
  • Liquid IV
  • Shower steamers
  • “Sports” hat
  • Chomps snacks
  • 3 face masks
  • Khloud protein popcorn
  • 2 EOS chapsticks

Perfect for sideline cheering, sunny days, and staying fueled, refreshed, and relaxed all season long!


Value: $475

Donated by 4th-grade families

Gentlemen's Choice item
Gentlemen's Choice item
Gentlemen's Choice item
Gentlemen's Choice
$100

Starting bid

Because every gentleman deserves a little sip...and a lot of fun!


Includes:

  • Rotating Whiskey glass set with coasters
  • Ice ball mold
  • Whiskey nuts
  • 2 boxed bottles of Wild Geese Whiskey
  • Whiskey recipe book
  • $25 cash for a cigar shop or whatever you want!
  • Certificate for 1 medium bucket of balls at Las Positas Golf Course
  • Bag of golf tees
  • 3-count pack of golf balls

Value: Over $300

Donated by Mrs. Madsen’s 5th Grade Class

Principal for a Day item
Principal for a Day item
Principal for a Day item
Principal for a Day
$50

Starting bid

Ever wondered what it’s like to lead Rancho Las Positas Elementary? Now’s your chance! The lucky winner of this special experience will step into the role of Principal Dayna Taylor for half a day, spending the morning (up to lunchtime) helping lead our school community.


As “Principal for the Day,” the student will work alongside Mrs. Taylor and get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to run a school. From making important decisions to supporting students and staff, this is a one-of-a-kind leadership opportunity filled with fun and responsibility.


This experience includes:

  • Assisting with morning announcements over the PA system
  • Carrying a walkie-talkie and helping communicate across campus
  • Helping supervise different areas of the school
  • Supporting Mrs. Taylor in managing the daily “elementary chaos” with a smile
  • A special morning snack with the principal
  • A personalized name badge and official “Principal for the Day” certificate
  • A memorable and fun leadership experience at Rancho Las Positas Elementary

Perfect for students who love to lead, help others, and be part of the action, this experience is sure to create lasting memories!


Value: PRICELESS!

Date: May 6, 2026

Ice Cream Sundae with Mrs. Gomes item
Ice Cream Sundae with Mrs. Gomes
$25

Starting bid

Ice Cream Sundae Bar with Mrs. Gomes and the other kinder teachers. The highest bidder may invite 2 friends.


Value: PRICELESS!

Date TBD

Ice Cream Sundae with Mrs. Charland item
Ice Cream Sundae with Mrs. Charland
$25

Starting bid

Ice Cream Sundae Bar with Mrs. Charland and the other kinder teachers. The highest bidder may invite 2 friends.


Value: PRICELESS!

Date TBD

Ice Cream Sundae with Mrs. Whitney and Mrs. Perlin item
Ice Cream Sundae with Mrs. Whitney and Mrs. Perlin
$25

Starting bid

Ice Cream Sundae Bar with Mrs. Whitney, Mrs. Perlin, and the other kinder teachers. The highest bidder may invite 2 friends.


Value: PRICELESS!

Date TBD

Bowling with Mrs. Johnson item
Bowling with Mrs. Johnson
$25

Starting bid

Go bowling at Granada Bowl with Mrs. Johnson. The highest bidder will get to bring 3 friends of their choice.


Value: PRICELESS!

Date TBD

Art and Ice Cream with Mrs. Johnson item
Art and Ice Cream with Mrs. Johnson
$25

Starting bid

Art and ice cream with Mrs. Johnson! The top bidder for each teacher will enjoy a fun art session and ice cream, plus the chance to bring a friend.


Value: PRICELESS!

Date: Wednesday, May 4 3:00-4:00pm

Art and Ice Cream with Mrs. Carroll item
Art and Ice Cream with Mrs. Carroll
$25

Starting bid

Art and ice cream with Mrs. Carroll! The top bidder for each teacher will enjoy a fun art session and ice cream, plus the chance to bring a friend.


Value: PRICELESS!

Date: Wednesday, May 4 3:00-4:00pm

Art and Ice Cream with Mrs. Pierson item
Art and Ice Cream with Mrs. Pierson
$25

Starting bid

Art and ice cream with Mrs. Pierson! The top bidder for each teacher will enjoy a fun art session and ice cream, plus the chance to bring a friend.


Value: PRICELESS!

Date: Wednesday, May 4 3:00-4:00pm

Movie with Mrs. Gallagher item
Movie with Mrs. Gallagher
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a Movie Day with Mrs. Gallagher after school in the classroom with the other 2nd-grade teachers. The highest bidder will get to bring 1 friend.


Value: PRICELESS!

Date TBD

Movie with Mr. Cannon item
Movie with Mr. Cannon
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a Movie Day with Mr. Cannon after school in the classroom with the other 2nd-grade teachers. The highest bidder will get to bring 1 friend.


Value: PRICELESS!

Date TBD

Movie with Mrs. Cofer item
Movie with Mrs. Cofer
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a Movie Day with Mrs. Cofer after school in the classroom with the other 2nd-grade teachers. The highest bidder will get to bring 1 friend.


Value: PRICELESS!

Date TBD

Movie with Mrs. Progar and Mrs. Carter item
Movie with Mrs. Progar and Mrs. Carter
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a Movie Day with Mrs. Progar and Mrs. Carter after school in the classroom with the other 2nd-grade teachers. The highest bidder will get to bring 1 friend.


Value: PRICELESS!

Date TBD

Rootbeer Floats and Rockets with Mrs. Maldonado! item
Rootbeer Floats and Rockets with Mrs. Maldonado!
$25

Starting bid

Get ready for an explosive mix of fun and treats! Join Mrs. Maldonado and the other 3rd-grade teachers for an exciting outdoor experience as you test how high your Mentos and Diet Coke rockets can soar on the field. Then cool down and celebrate with delicious root beer floats!


This experience is for the highest bidder per teacher + 2 friends.


Value: PRICELESS!
Date: TBD

Rootbeer Floats and Rockets with Mrs.Clark! item
Rootbeer Floats and Rockets with Mrs.Clark!
$25

Starting bid

Get ready for an explosive mix of fun and treats! Join Mrs. Clark and the other 3rd-grade teachers for an exciting outdoor experience as you test how high your Mentos and Diet Coke rockets can soar on the field. Then cool down and celebrate with delicious root beer floats!


This experience is for the highest bidder per teacher + 2 friends.


Value: PRICELESS!
Date: TBD

Rootbeer Floats and Rockets with Mrs. Roy & Mrs. Camilleri! item
Rootbeer Floats and Rockets with Mrs. Roy & Mrs. Camilleri!
$25

Starting bid

Get ready for an explosive mix of fun and treats! Join Mrs. Roy and Mrs. Camilleri and the other 3rd-grade teachers for an exciting outdoor experience as you test how high your Mentos and Diet Coke rockets can soar on the field. Then cool down and celebrate with delicious root beer floats!


This experience is for the highest bidder per teacher + 2 friends.


Value: PRICELESS!
Date: TBD

Movie with Mrs. Bitzer item
Movie with Mrs. Bitzer
$25

Starting bid

Movie Day in a classroom with Mrs. Bitzer after school with the other 4th-grade teachers.


Highest bidder per teacher. Winner gets to bring 1 friend


Value: PRICELESS!

Date: Wednesday, 4/29

Movie with Mrs. Dupuis item
Movie with Mrs. Dupuis
$25

Starting bid

Movie Day in a classroom with Mrs. Dupuis after school with the other 4th-grade teachers.


Highest bidder per teacher. Winner gets to bring 1 friend


Value: PRICELESS!

Date: Wednesday, 4/29

Movie with Mrs. Ezell item
Movie with Mrs. Ezell
$25

Starting bid

Movie Day in a classroom with Mrs. Ezell after school with the other 4th-grade teachers.


Highest bidder per teacher. Winner gets to bring 1 friend


Value: PRICELESS!

Date: Wednesday, 4/29

Chill & Throw: Ice Cream + Cornhole with Mr. Worth item
Chill & Throw: Ice Cream + Cornhole with Mr. Worth
$25

Starting bid

A fun-filled ice cream and cornhole experience for the highest bidder and 2 friends!


Value: PRICELESS!

Date: Wednesday, April 29

Chill & Throw: Ice Cream + Cornhole with Mrs. Mitchell item
Chill & Throw: Ice Cream + Cornhole with Mrs. Mitchell
$25

Starting bid

A fun-filled ice cream and cornhole experience for the highest bidder and 2 friends!


Value: PRICELESS!

Date: Wednesday, April 29

Chill & Throw: Ice Cream + Cornhole with Mrs. Madsen item
Chill & Throw: Ice Cream + Cornhole with Mrs. Madsen
$25

Starting bid

A fun-filled ice cream and cornhole experience for the highest bidder and 2 friends!


Value: PRICELESS!

Date: Wednesday, April 29

CSI Escape Room with your Science Teacher! Grades 3-5 ONLY item
CSI Escape Room with your Science Teacher! Grades 3-5 ONLY
$25

Starting bid

Together with our amazing science teachers, put your detective skills to the test in this exciting CSI-themed escape room experience! Work together to solve clues, crack codes, and uncover the mystery before time runs out.


This experience is open to students in grades 3–5 only. The highest bidder will get to bring 3 friends.


Value: PRICELESS!

Date: TBD

Slime Time with your Science Teacher! Grades TK-2 ONLY item
Slime Time with your Science Teacher! Grades TK-2 ONLY
$25

Starting bid

Get ready to get messy and have a blast with SLIME! Join our amazing science teachers for a hands-on, ooey-gooey experience where you’ll mix, stretch, and create your very own slime creations.


This experience is open to students in grades TK–2 only. The highest bidder will get to bring 2 friends, and each participant may bring a guardian or older sibling to help join in the fun.


Value: PRICELESS!
Date: TBD

Bookmark Making with Mrs. Sanborn! item
Bookmark Making with Mrs. Sanborn!
$25

Starting bid

Let your creativity shine during a special lunchtime in the library! The winning student will join Mrs. Sanborn for a fun bookmark-making party, designing unique and colorful creations to take home.


To make it even sweeter, a delicious treat will be included!


The highest bidder may also invite two friends to join in the fun.


Value: PRICELESS

Date: TBD - will be coordinated with the winner’s teacher

VIP Rancho Package item
VIP Rancho Package
$25

Starting bid

Get the VIP Rancho treatment with exclusive perks that make your child feel like a local celebrity!


Includes:

  • Rancho Swag
  • Birthday marquee announcement in front of the school
  • Lead the Halloween parade in Oct. 2026
  • Free Maui Shave ice AND skip the line one time

Value: PRICELESS

Front Row Seats at 5th Grade Promotion! item
Front Row Seats at 5th Grade Promotion!
$25

Starting bid

The two first rows on the left will be saved for you and your family and friends!


Enjoy the best view in the house for a milestone moment! These front row seats guarantee you won’t miss a single smile, wave, or proud step as your 5th grader celebrates promotion day. 🎓


Value: Priceless!

Front Row Seats at 5th Grade Promotion! item
Front Row Seats at 5th Grade Promotion!
$25

Starting bid

The two first rows on the right will be saved for you and your family and friends!


Enjoy the best view in the house for a milestone moment! These front row seats guarantee you won’t miss a single smile, wave, or proud step as your 5th grader celebrates promotion day. 🎓


Value: Priceless!

Floral Centerpiece from Table item
Floral Centerpiece from Table
$25

Starting bid

Must be present at Rancho Studio 54 for purchase.

Image is an example of Liz's work and florals will be different at Parents Night Out!

Value: Priceless

Donate by: Enchantment Floral

Floral Centerpiece from Table item
Floral Centerpiece from Table
$25

Starting bid

Must be present at Rancho Studio 54 for purchase

Image is an example of Liz's work and florals will be different at Parents Night Out!

Value: Priceless

Donate by: Enchantment Floral

Floral Centerpiece from Table item
Floral Centerpiece from Table
$25

Starting bid

Must be present at Rancho Studio 54 for purchase

Image is an example of Liz's work and florals will be different at Parents Night Out!

Value: Priceless

Donate by: Enchantment Floral

Floral Centerpiece from Table (Copy) item
Floral Centerpiece from Table (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

Must be present at Rancho Studio 54 for purchase

Image is an example of Liz's work and florals will be different at Parents Night Out!

Value: Priceless

Donate by: Enchantment Floral

Floral Centerpiece from Table (Copy) (Copy) item
Floral Centerpiece from Table (Copy) (Copy)
$25

Starting bid

Must be present at Rancho Studio 54 for purchase

Image is an example of Liz's work and florals will be different at Parents Night Out!

Value: Priceless

Donate by: Enchantment Floral

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