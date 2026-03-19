Rancho Studio 54 Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
3 Night Stay at Charming 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom South Lake Tahoe Cabin – Your Perfect Getaway!
Escape to the serene beauty of South Lake Tahoe with this cozy 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom cabin! Nestled in the heart of the mountains, this charming retreat offers the perfect blend of comfort and nature. Whether you’re looking to relax by the fire after a day on the slopes, or enjoy the crisp lake air on the wraparound deck, this cabin has it all.
Key Features
3 bedrooms with cozy furnishings
Bedroom 1: Queen Bed
Bedroom 2: Queen Bed
Bedroom 3: Twin Bunk Bed and Twin Bed with Twin Trundle
2 full bathrooms
Fully-equipped kitchen for home-cooked meals
Gas fireplace and large sectional couch for cozy movie nights
Wraparound deck perfect for watching the sunset
Large lot with minimal neighbors and plenty of room for snow play without leaving the house!
Located off of Pioneer Trail in Montgomery Estates neighborhood, 10 minutes from Heavenly Village and the lake.
Ideal for families to create lasting memories in beautiful Lake Tahoe! Book any available non-holiday weeknight or weekend.
Check out the Instagram page: @wagon_train_cabin
Must use by June 2027
Value: $1,500
Donated by The Ouch Family
Starting bid
Estate planning is important to avoid unnecessary legal complications or family discord upon incapacity or death. With over 10 years of experience, my office strives to provide clients with compassionate and knowledgeable estate planning services to provide peace of mind in an uncertain world.
Includes:
1. Revocable Living Trust and Certification of Trust.
2. One Trust Transfer Deed for real property transfer into Trust.
3. Pour Over Will (includes legal guardian nomination for minor child) for each spouse.
4. General Durable Power of Attorney for each spouse.
5. Advance Healthcare Directive and HIPAA Release for each spouse.
Value: $4,000
Donated by the Law Offices of Jennifer E. Ramirez
Starting bid
Enjoy a day of golf at one of the area’s most beautiful courses with this exclusive package! Perfect for a fun outing with friends or family, this experience offers a full day of play and breathtaking views.
Includes:
Value: $800
Donated by The Club at Ruby Hill
Starting bid
Experience the excitement of a San Francisco Giants game with this premium package! Perfect for sports fans and a fun day out with friends or family, it includes everything you need to enjoy the action in style.
Includes:
Value: Priceless Game-Day Experience
Donated by Entire Productions
Starting bid
An unforgettable experience for any basketball fan! Bring the energy, feel the excitement, and take home a one-of-a-kind piece of the game.
Includes:
Value: Priceless Game-Day Experience
Donated by SF Chronical??
Starting bid
Are you a Warriors fan? Then you definitely want to bid on this!
Includes:
Value: $250
Donated by Entire Productions
Starting bid
Elite Pool & Solar
$500 Service Certificate
The winning bidder can choose one of the following premium services:
✨ Solar Panel Cleaning
Boost your system’s performance with a professional electric solar panel cleaning designed to maximize energy efficiency and output. Many homeowners experience an average increase of 25% or more in solar production after service.
OR
💧 Pool Filter Cleaning + Professional Evaluation
Keep your pool running at its best with a comprehensive filter cleaning using Elite Pools’ advanced Blueray XL treatment. This service also includes a detailed pool evaluation report with equipment health insights and precise water quality analysis using a Lamont Water Analyzer.
🌞 Bonus Added Value
As an added perk, the winning bidder will also receive a FREE pool solar heating evaluation and personalized quote—perfect for exploring an energy-efficient upgrade to your pool system.
🎁 Included
A $500 gift certificate and exclusive Elite Pool & Solar swag will be provided to the winner.
https://www.elitepoolandsolar.com/
Value: $500
Donated by Serena & John Fields, Owners of Elite Pool & Solar.
Starting bid
Little Rae Photography was founded in December 2010 with a focus on capturing the beauty of families. Casey, the photographer, is a single mom of two and works in Special Education during the week, bringing a lot of patience and heart to every session. Outdoor photo sessions are held in the scenic areas of Livermore, Pleasanton, and Dublin.
Includes:
Value: $250
Donated by Casey - Little Rae Photography
Starting bid
Capture memories that last a lifetime with this special mini session from Sharpshooter Photography! This session will create beautiful, professional images you’ll treasure forever. Perfect for your next family photo session! Check out the website here: https://www.sharpshooter-ssp.com/
Includes:
Value: $400
Donated by Sharpshooter Photography
Starting bid
Treat your group to an unforgettable night out with a private party in the Boar’s Nest at Stampede Bar & Grill! It’s the perfect way to gather, celebrate, and make lasting memories.
Includes:
Value: $1,100
Expires: 11/30/2026 - subject to availability
Donated by Stampede Bar & Grill
Starting bid
Ride in style with True Elegance Tours and Transportation for an unforgettable day of wine, food, and relaxation.
Includes:
Value: $1,500
Donated by True Elegance Tours & Transportation, Wellsould Retreats, Madison Vineyards, and Rinetti & Co. Realtors
Starting bid
Score big with this soccer fan package, perfect for players and families looking to enjoy the game both on and off the field!
Includes:
Value: $550
Donated by Fusion SC / EDGE Performance Center
Starting bid
Step onto the ice for a fun and personalized skating experience with two 30-minute private ice skating lessons at Tri-Valley Ice Rink in Dublin, CA!
Expert instructor Andrea D’Ambra will provide individualized guidance to help you build confidence and technique.
Includes:
- Two 30-minute lessons
- Skate rental for each session
- Rink admission fees included
Perfect for kids or adults!
Value: $175
Donated by Andrea D’Ambra and Tri-Valley IceRink Dublin.
Starting bid
Gear up for a season of fun and competition with this exciting flag football package from Wishbone Sports! Perfect for young athletes ready to hit the field and make new friends.
Includes:
Value: $315
Donated by Wishbone Sports
Starting bid
Because moms deserve it all! From spa days to shopping sprees and a well-deserved glass of wine, this basket is your perfect excuse to unwind and enjoy a little “me time.”
Includes:
Value: $300
Donated by Mrs. Steven's TK Class
Starting bid
Bring everyone together for a night full of laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable memories with this ultimate Game Night Basket!
Includes:
Value: $100
Donated by Mrs. Avila Forde's TK Class
Starting bid
Get ready for the ultimate outdoor adventure! Packed with camping essentials, cozy comforts, fun games, and premium drinkware, this basket has everything you need for a relaxing and entertaining night under the stars.
Includes:
Value: $300
Donated by Mrs. Craighead's TK class
Starting bid
Treat yourself, or someone special, to the ultimate relaxation experience with this luxurious spa basket. This indulgent collection is designed to pamper you from head to toe, leaving you feeling refreshed, renewed, and glowing.
Includes:
Value: Over $500
Donated by Kindergarten Families
Starting bid
Tee up for the ultimate golf experience with this incredible “Who’s Your Caddy” basket! Perfect for golfers of all skill levels, this deluxe package has everything you need for a day on the course and beyond.
Includes:
Value: Over $800
Donated by 1st-grade families
Starting bid
Gallagher - Kim
Starting bid
You’ll have everything you need to rise to the occasion with this sourdough starter kit, featuring Elise Castillo’s starter to kick off your baking journey. Plus, enjoy some delicious treats from Baked After Hours while your fresh loaves are on the rise!
Includes:
Value: $250
Donated by Mr. Cannon's 2nd-grade class and Elise Castillo - Baked After Hours
Starting bid
Bring the fiesta home with this margarita-ready basket featuring everything you need, including tequila, to mix, shake, and sip in style. Perfect for a fun night in or entertaining friends. Just add ice and enjoy! 🍹
Includes:
Value: $250
Donated by Mrs. Cofer & Mrs. Progar/Mrs. Carter's 2nd Grade Classes
Starting bid
Mrs. Clark’s Class Basket
Get ready for s’more unforgettable fun! Bring family and friends together, gather around the fire pit, and enjoy the magic of roasting gooey s’mores. It’s the perfect recipe for laughter, sweet treats, and great memories. Cheers to a cozy, delicious good time!
Includes:
Value: $270
Donated by Mrs. Clark's 4th-grade class
Starting bid
Everything you need for game days, outdoor fun, and a little post-game relaxation!
Includes:
Perfect for sideline cheering, sunny days, and staying fueled, refreshed, and relaxed all season long!
Value: $475
Donated by 4th-grade families
Starting bid
Because every gentleman deserves a little sip...and a lot of fun!
Includes:
Value: Over $300
Donated by Mrs. Madsen’s 5th Grade Class
Starting bid
Ever wondered what it’s like to lead Rancho Las Positas Elementary? Now’s your chance! The lucky winner of this special experience will step into the role of Principal Dayna Taylor for half a day, spending the morning (up to lunchtime) helping lead our school community.
As “Principal for the Day,” the student will work alongside Mrs. Taylor and get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to run a school. From making important decisions to supporting students and staff, this is a one-of-a-kind leadership opportunity filled with fun and responsibility.
This experience includes:
- Assisting with morning announcements over the PA system
- Carrying a walkie-talkie and helping communicate across campus
- Helping supervise different areas of the school
- Supporting Mrs. Taylor in managing the daily “elementary chaos” with a smile
- A special morning snack with the principal
- A personalized name badge and official “Principal for the Day” certificate
- A memorable and fun leadership experience at Rancho Las Positas Elementary
Perfect for students who love to lead, help others, and be part of the action, this experience is sure to create lasting memories!
Value: PRICELESS!
Date: May 6, 2026
Starting bid
Ice Cream Sundae Bar with Mrs. Gomes and the other kinder teachers. The highest bidder may invite 2 friends.
Value: PRICELESS!
Date TBD
Starting bid
Ice Cream Sundae Bar with Mrs. Charland and the other kinder teachers. The highest bidder may invite 2 friends.
Value: PRICELESS!
Date TBD
Starting bid
Ice Cream Sundae Bar with Mrs. Whitney, Mrs. Perlin, and the other kinder teachers. The highest bidder may invite 2 friends.
Value: PRICELESS!
Date TBD
Starting bid
Go bowling at Granada Bowl with Mrs. Johnson. The highest bidder will get to bring 3 friends of their choice.
Value: PRICELESS!
Date TBD
Starting bid
Art and ice cream with Mrs. Johnson! The top bidder for each teacher will enjoy a fun art session and ice cream, plus the chance to bring a friend.
Value: PRICELESS!
Date: Wednesday, May 4 3:00-4:00pm
Starting bid
Art and ice cream with Mrs. Carroll! The top bidder for each teacher will enjoy a fun art session and ice cream, plus the chance to bring a friend.
Value: PRICELESS!
Date: Wednesday, May 4 3:00-4:00pm
Starting bid
Art and ice cream with Mrs. Pierson! The top bidder for each teacher will enjoy a fun art session and ice cream, plus the chance to bring a friend.
Value: PRICELESS!
Date: Wednesday, May 4 3:00-4:00pm
Starting bid
Enjoy a Movie Day with Mrs. Gallagher after school in the classroom with the other 2nd-grade teachers. The highest bidder will get to bring 1 friend.
Value: PRICELESS!
Date TBD
Starting bid
Enjoy a Movie Day with Mr. Cannon after school in the classroom with the other 2nd-grade teachers. The highest bidder will get to bring 1 friend.
Value: PRICELESS!
Date TBD
Starting bid
Enjoy a Movie Day with Mrs. Cofer after school in the classroom with the other 2nd-grade teachers. The highest bidder will get to bring 1 friend.
Value: PRICELESS!
Date TBD
Starting bid
Enjoy a Movie Day with Mrs. Progar and Mrs. Carter after school in the classroom with the other 2nd-grade teachers. The highest bidder will get to bring 1 friend.
Value: PRICELESS!
Date TBD
Starting bid
Get ready for an explosive mix of fun and treats! Join Mrs. Maldonado and the other 3rd-grade teachers for an exciting outdoor experience as you test how high your Mentos and Diet Coke rockets can soar on the field. Then cool down and celebrate with delicious root beer floats!
This experience is for the highest bidder per teacher + 2 friends.
Value: PRICELESS!
Date: TBD
Starting bid
Get ready for an explosive mix of fun and treats! Join Mrs. Clark and the other 3rd-grade teachers for an exciting outdoor experience as you test how high your Mentos and Diet Coke rockets can soar on the field. Then cool down and celebrate with delicious root beer floats!
This experience is for the highest bidder per teacher + 2 friends.
Value: PRICELESS!
Date: TBD
Starting bid
Get ready for an explosive mix of fun and treats! Join Mrs. Roy and Mrs. Camilleri and the other 3rd-grade teachers for an exciting outdoor experience as you test how high your Mentos and Diet Coke rockets can soar on the field. Then cool down and celebrate with delicious root beer floats!
This experience is for the highest bidder per teacher + 2 friends.
Value: PRICELESS!
Date: TBD
Starting bid
Movie Day in a classroom with Mrs. Bitzer after school with the other 4th-grade teachers.
Highest bidder per teacher. Winner gets to bring 1 friend
Value: PRICELESS!
Date: Wednesday, 4/29
Starting bid
Movie Day in a classroom with Mrs. Dupuis after school with the other 4th-grade teachers.
Highest bidder per teacher. Winner gets to bring 1 friend
Value: PRICELESS!
Date: Wednesday, 4/29
Starting bid
Movie Day in a classroom with Mrs. Ezell after school with the other 4th-grade teachers.
Highest bidder per teacher. Winner gets to bring 1 friend
Value: PRICELESS!
Date: Wednesday, 4/29
Starting bid
A fun-filled ice cream and cornhole experience for the highest bidder and 2 friends!
Value: PRICELESS!
Date: Wednesday, April 29
Starting bid
A fun-filled ice cream and cornhole experience for the highest bidder and 2 friends!
Value: PRICELESS!
Date: Wednesday, April 29
Starting bid
A fun-filled ice cream and cornhole experience for the highest bidder and 2 friends!
Value: PRICELESS!
Date: Wednesday, April 29
Starting bid
Together with our amazing science teachers, put your detective skills to the test in this exciting CSI-themed escape room experience! Work together to solve clues, crack codes, and uncover the mystery before time runs out.
This experience is open to students in grades 3–5 only. The highest bidder will get to bring 3 friends.
Value: PRICELESS!
Date: TBD
Starting bid
Get ready to get messy and have a blast with SLIME! Join our amazing science teachers for a hands-on, ooey-gooey experience where you’ll mix, stretch, and create your very own slime creations.
This experience is open to students in grades TK–2 only. The highest bidder will get to bring 2 friends, and each participant may bring a guardian or older sibling to help join in the fun.
Value: PRICELESS!
Date: TBD
Starting bid
Let your creativity shine during a special lunchtime in the library! The winning student will join Mrs. Sanborn for a fun bookmark-making party, designing unique and colorful creations to take home.
To make it even sweeter, a delicious treat will be included!
The highest bidder may also invite two friends to join in the fun.
Value: PRICELESS
Date: TBD - will be coordinated with the winner’s teacher
Starting bid
Get the VIP Rancho treatment with exclusive perks that make your child feel like a local celebrity!
Includes:
Value: PRICELESS
Starting bid
The two first rows on the left will be saved for you and your family and friends!
Enjoy the best view in the house for a milestone moment! These front row seats guarantee you won’t miss a single smile, wave, or proud step as your 5th grader celebrates promotion day. 🎓
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
The two first rows on the right will be saved for you and your family and friends!
Enjoy the best view in the house for a milestone moment! These front row seats guarantee you won’t miss a single smile, wave, or proud step as your 5th grader celebrates promotion day. 🎓
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Must be present at Rancho Studio 54 for purchase.
Image is an example of Liz's work and florals will be different at Parents Night Out!
Value: Priceless
Donate by: Enchantment Floral
Starting bid
Must be present at Rancho Studio 54 for purchase
Image is an example of Liz's work and florals will be different at Parents Night Out!
Value: Priceless
Donate by: Enchantment Floral
Starting bid
Must be present at Rancho Studio 54 for purchase
Image is an example of Liz's work and florals will be different at Parents Night Out!
Value: Priceless
Donate by: Enchantment Floral
Starting bid
Must be present at Rancho Studio 54 for purchase
Image is an example of Liz's work and florals will be different at Parents Night Out!
Value: Priceless
Donate by: Enchantment Floral
Starting bid
Must be present at Rancho Studio 54 for purchase
Image is an example of Liz's work and florals will be different at Parents Night Out!
Value: Priceless
Donate by: Enchantment Floral
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