Rancho Studio 54 Silent Auction 2026

Estate planning is important to avoid unnecessary legal complications or family discord upon incapacity or death. With over 10 years of experience, my office strives to provide clients with compassionate and knowledgeable estate planning services to provide peace of mind in an uncertain world.





Includes:

1. Revocable Living Trust and Certification of Trust.

2. One Trust Transfer Deed for real property transfer into Trust.

3. Pour Over Will (includes legal guardian nomination for minor child) for each spouse.

4. General Durable Power of Attorney for each spouse.

5. Advance Healthcare Directive and HIPAA Release for each spouse.





Value: $4,000

Donated by the Law Offices of Jennifer E. Ramirez