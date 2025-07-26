Rancocas Nature Center

Rancocas Nature Center

Rancocas Scarecrows and Pumpkins, Oh My! - Fall

794 Rancocas Mt Holly Rd

Westampton, NJ 08060, USA

Member Registration - Pay Upon Arrival ($20/each)
Free

Due to uncertain weather and cancellations, please pay on day of event. Our annual family scarecrow building event and self-guided mystery pumpkin hunt trail is fun for all ages! Build your own scarecrow to take home for your yard or front porch--frame, straw, and clothes provided or bring your own. Clothing (long-sleeved shirts and long pants) also accepted for donation. Inclement weather cancels this program.

Non-Member Registration - Pay upon arrival ($25/each)
Free

Due to uncertain weather and cancellations, please pay on day of event. Non Member Registration is $25 or select the Member on the website to join for all the benefits.

