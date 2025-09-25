R&B Networking Bingo: Jingle Bell Toy Jamboree Fundraiser

9330 W Hanna Ln

Glendale, AZ 85305, USA

General Admission - Toy Donor
free

Entry is FREE with the donation of one (1) NEW, UNWRAPPED gift for a teen (age 13+) at the door. Your gift helps us reach our goal of 500+ toys!

General Admission - Monetary Donor
$10

Entry without a donated gift. This $10 donation directly helps us purchase gifts to reach the OVER 500 TOY goal for the Jamboree.

Single Electronic Bingo Card
$5

Purchase one (1) card to play a round of R&B Music Bingo. Must also secure a General Admission ticket for entry.

Bingo Player Bundle (5 Cards)
$12

Includes three (5) Bingo Cards for more chances to win AND more impact! Must also secure a General Admission ticket for entry.

