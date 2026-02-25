R&K Sub Sale to Benefit PA Lions Beacon Lodge Camp: Order Pick-up 3/20 4-7 and 3/21 9-11

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Willow Street PA 17584
Prepared with Hot Capicola, Pepperoni, Hard Salami and Provolone Cheese on a 12" sub roll with individual packs of lettuce, tomato and condiment packet
Prepared with Cooked Ham, Cooked Salami, Hard Salami and Provolone Cheese. Served on a 12" roll with individual packets of lettuce, tomato and onion with condiment packet.
Prepared with Cooked Ham, Cooked Salami, Hard Salami and Provolone Cheese. 12" roll with individual packets of lettuce and tomato and condiment packet.
Prepared with Cooked Ham, Cooked Salami, Hard Salami and Provolone Cheese. 12" roll with individual packets of lettuce, tomato, onions & peppers and condiment packet.
Prepared with Cooked Ham and American Cheese. 12" sub roll with individual packets of lettuce, tomato and onion with a condiment packet.
Prepared with Cooked Ham and American Cheese. 12" sub roll with individual packets of lettuce, tomato and a condiment packet.
Prepared with Turkey and American Cheese. 12" sub roll with individual packets of lettuce, tomato and onion with a condiment packet.
Prepared with Turkey and American Cheese. 12" sub roll with individual packets of lettuce, tomato and a condiment packet.
Prepared with Roast Beef and American Cheese. 12" sub roll with individual packets of lettuce, tomato and onion with a condiment packet.
Prepared with Roast Beef and American Cheese. 12" sub roll with individual packets of lettuce, tomato and a condiment packet.
Prepared with Cooked Ham, Cooked Salami and Bologna and American Cheese. 12" sub roll with individual packets of lettuce, tomato and onion with a condiment packet.
Prepared with Cooked Ham, Cooked Salami, Bologna and American Cheese. 12" sub roll with individual packets of lettuce, tomato and a condiment packet.
Prepared with Turkey and American Cheese. 12" whole grain sub roll with individual packets of lettuce, tomato and onion with a condiment packet.
Prepared with Provolone and American Cheese. 12" whole grain sub roll with individual packets of lettuce, tomato and onion with a condiment packet.
Pretzel Roll with Sliced Chicken Breast and Pepper Jack Cheese with a condiment packet.
Pretzel Roll with Cooked Ham, Cooked Salami, Hard Salami and Provolone Cheese with a condiment packet.
Pretzel Roll with Cooked Ham, American Cheese and condiment packet.
Pretzel Roll with Cooked Ham, Swiss Cheese and condiment packet.
Pretzel Roll with Sliced Turkey, American Cheese and condiment packet.
Pretzel Roll with Sliced Roast Beef, American Cheese and condiment packet.
Pretzel Roll with Sweet Lebanon Bologna, American Cheese and condiment packet.
Pretzel Roll with Provolone Cheese, American Cheese and condiment packet.
Pretzel Roll with Chicken Salad.
Pretzel Roll with Egg Salad.
Pretzel Roll with Tuna Salad.
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