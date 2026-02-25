Willow Street Lions Club

Hosted by

Willow Street Lions Club

About this event

R&K Sub Sale to Benefit PA Lions Beacon Lodge Camp: Order Pick-up 3/20 4-7 and 3/21 9-11

600 E Penn Grant Road

Willow Street PA 17584

12" Spicy Italian Sub with Onions & Peppers
$8

Prepared with Hot Capicola, Pepperoni, Hard Salami and Provolone Cheese on a 12" sub roll with individual packs of lettuce, tomato and condiment packet

12" Italian Sub with Onions
$8

Prepared with Cooked Ham, Cooked Salami, Hard Salami and Provolone Cheese. Served on a 12" roll with individual packets of lettuce, tomato and onion with condiment packet.

12" Italian Sub No Onions
$8

Prepared with Cooked Ham, Cooked Salami, Hard Salami and Provolone Cheese. 12" roll with individual packets of lettuce and tomato and condiment packet.

12" Italian Sub with Onions & Peppers
$8

Prepared with Cooked Ham, Cooked Salami, Hard Salami and Provolone Cheese. 12" roll with individual packets of lettuce, tomato, onions & peppers and condiment packet.

12" Ham Sub with Onions
$8

Prepared with Cooked Ham and American Cheese. 12" sub roll with individual packets of lettuce, tomato and onion with a condiment packet.

12" Ham Sub No Onions
$8

Prepared with Cooked Ham and American Cheese. 12" sub roll with individual packets of lettuce, tomato and a condiment packet.

12" Turkey Sub with Onions item
12" Turkey Sub with Onions
$8

Prepared with Turkey and American Cheese. 12" sub roll with individual packets of lettuce, tomato and onion with a condiment packet.

12" Turkey Sub No Onions
$8

Prepared with Turkey and American Cheese. 12" sub roll with individual packets of lettuce, tomato and a condiment packet.

12" Roast Beef Sub with Onions
$8

Prepared with Roast Beef and American Cheese. 12" sub roll with individual packets of lettuce, tomato and onion with a condiment packet.

12" Roast Beef No Onions
$8

Prepared with Roast Beef and American Cheese. 12" sub roll with individual packets of lettuce, tomato and a condiment packet.

12" American Sub with Onion
$8

Prepared with Cooked Ham, Cooked Salami and Bologna and American Cheese. 12" sub roll with individual packets of lettuce, tomato and onion with a condiment packet.

12" American Sub No Onions
$8

Prepared with Cooked Ham, Cooked Salami, Bologna and American Cheese. 12" sub roll with individual packets of lettuce, tomato and a condiment packet.

12" Whole Grain Turkey Sub with Onion
$8

Prepared with Turkey and American Cheese. 12" whole grain sub roll with individual packets of lettuce, tomato and onion with a condiment packet.

12" Whole Grain All Cheese Sub with Onion
$8

Prepared with Provolone and American Cheese. 12" whole grain sub roll with individual packets of lettuce, tomato and onion with a condiment packet.

Chicken Breast & Pepper Jack Pretzel Sandwich
$6.50

Pretzel Roll with Sliced Chicken Breast and Pepper Jack Cheese with a condiment packet.

Italian Pretzel Sandwich
$6.50

Pretzel Roll with Cooked Ham, Cooked Salami, Hard Salami and Provolone Cheese with a condiment packet.

Ham & Cheese Pretzel Sandwich item
Ham & Cheese Pretzel Sandwich
$6.50

Pretzel Roll with Cooked Ham, American Cheese and condiment packet.

Ham & Swiss Pretzel Sandwich
$6.50

Pretzel Roll with Cooked Ham, Swiss Cheese and condiment packet.

Turkey & Cheese Pretzel Sandwich
$6.50

Pretzel Roll with Sliced Turkey, American Cheese and condiment packet.

Roast Beef & Cheese Pretzel Sandwich
$6.50

Pretzel Roll with Sliced Roast Beef, American Cheese and condiment packet.

Sweet Lebanon Bologna & Cheese Pretzel Sandwich
$6.50

Pretzel Roll with Sweet Lebanon Bologna, American Cheese and condiment packet.

All Cheese Pretzel Sandwich
$6.50

Pretzel Roll with Provolone Cheese, American Cheese and condiment packet.

Chicken Salad Pretzel Sandwich
$6.50

Pretzel Roll with Chicken Salad.

Egg Salad Pretzel Sandwich
$6.50

Pretzel Roll with Egg Salad.

Tuna Salad Pretzel Sandwich
$6.50

Pretzel Roll with Tuna Salad.

Add a donation for Willow Street Lions Club

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