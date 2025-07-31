Randolph Community Partnership Inc's Silent Auction

This Certificate is valid for Private VIP Tour for 10 individuals at The Sports Museum. The Sports Museum's Private Tour offers a customized, private tour with either our Curator Richard Johnson or Associate Curator Brian Codagnone, the two individuals responsible for The Sports Museum's collection and exhibit, or a senior member of our Sports Museum Team. Your Group will travel through Levels 2,5,6 and 9 of TD Garden while receiving in-depth stories about our artifacts and exhibits that you cannot hear from anyone else. After your private VIP tour of The Sports Museum, you will be taken to your final stop to explore Boston Bruins Heritage Hall at your own pace which includes the latest technologies, exhibits and artifacts that bring to life the remarkable moments of the incredible and storied Boston Bruins.

Valued at $300.00