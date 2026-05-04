Random Drifts Academy Inc

Hosted by

Random Drifts Academy Inc

About this event

Random Drifts Starry Night - 2026 Table of 10

525 Los Coches St

Milpitas, CA 95035, USA

Table Of 10
$900

10 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserve a Table for 10 (discounted from Individual ticket)


  • Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
  • Delicious Dinner (wine and tea included) 
  • Buy tickets now!

**Random Drifts Academy is a 501c3 organization and the fees/donations may be tax deductible

Tax ID: 33-2308157


*** Event agenda, program lineup, and timeline are subject to change without prior notice. We appreciate your understanding and flexibility as we work to create the best possible experience for all attendees.

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