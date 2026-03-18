IRON GANG MINISTRIES, INC.

Hosted by

IRON GANG MINISTRIES, INC.

About this event

R&R Weekend: Recover & Restore Experience | Iron Gang Ministries

7615 Granger Rd

Cleveland, OH 44125, USA

Full R&R Weekend Experience
$147

Includes Friday night, Saturday sessions, worship, meals, and guided workbook.

Saturday Experience Pass
$97

Saturday sessions only + worship night, meals, and workbook included


Worship Night Only (Live Recording)
$25

Join us for a powerful closing night of worship, surrender, and presence during R&R Weekend.


This is not a performance and not just another service. It is a space to come in, lay things down, and be present.


This ticket includes access to Worship Night only and does not include the full R&R Weekend experience.


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