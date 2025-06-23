Prescott Film Society Member

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Donors receive all the benefits of regular members while making an additional $15 tax-deductible monthly donation to the Prescott Film Society
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Annual Donors receive all the benefits of regular members while making an additional $150 tax-deductible annual donation to the Prescott Film Society
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Donor+ members receive all the benefits of regular members while making an additional $40 tax-deductible monthly donation to the Prescott Film Society
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Annual Donor+ members receive all the benefits of regular members while making an additional $400 tax-deductible annual donation to the Prescott Film Society
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing