Randy Yamada Foundation's 49er Raffle 2026-2027 Season

About this raffle
Win 2 Season Tickets to the 2026–2027 Football Season!
Don’t miss your chance to score two (2) season tickets to all 49ers home games for the 2026–2027 season!
What’s Included:
Two (2) tickets to each home game (including preseason!)
Section 409, Row 13, Seats 25 & 26
Parking pass included
Game-day food perks: nachos, hot dogs, popcorn, and non-alcoholic drinks
Bonus Opportunity:
If the 49ers make the playoffs, the winner will have the exclusive option to purchase playoff tickets!
Enter now for your chance to enjoy an unforgettable season of football action!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!