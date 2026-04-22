Randy Yamada Foundation

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Randy Yamada Foundation

About this raffle

Randy Yamada Foundation's 49er Raffle 2026-2027 Season

One chance of winning
$100

Win 2 Season Tickets to the 2026–2027 Football Season!

 

Don’t miss your chance to score two (2) season tickets to all 49ers home games for the 2026–2027 season!

 

What’s Included:

Two (2) tickets to each home game (including preseason!)

Section 409, Row 13, Seats 25 & 26

Parking pass included

Game-day food perks: nachos, hot dogs, popcorn, and non-alcoholic drinks

 

Bonus Opportunity:

If the 49ers make the playoffs, the winner will have the exclusive option to purchase playoff tickets!

 

Enter now for your chance to enjoy an unforgettable season of football action!

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