Randy Yamada Foundation's 49er Raffle 2026-2027 Season

Win 2 Season Tickets to the 2026–2027 Football Season!

Don’t miss your chance to score two (2) season tickets to all 49ers home games for the 2026–2027 season!

What’s Included:

Two (2) tickets to each home game (including preseason!)

Section 409, Row 13, Seats 25 & 26

Parking pass included

Game-day food perks: nachos, hot dogs, popcorn, and non-alcoholic drinks

Bonus Opportunity:

If the 49ers make the playoffs, the winner will have the exclusive option to purchase playoff tickets!

Enter now for your chance to enjoy an unforgettable season of football action!