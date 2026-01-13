Hawaii Rangeland Stewardship Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Hawaii Rangeland Stewardship Foundation Inc

About this event

Rangelands Open

81-6636 Pu'u Ohau Place

Kealakekua, HI 96750, USA

Prime Sponsor
$4,999

Ranch Tour

Two 2-player teams

Individual sign on tee box

Logo on website and social media

4 banquet tickets

4 raffle tickets per player

Platinum Sponsor
$3,000

Two 2-player teams

Individual sign on tee box

Logo on website and social media

4 banquet tickets

4 raffle tickets per player

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

One 2-player team

Logo on website and social media

2 banquet tickets

2 raffle tickets per player

Hole Sponsor
$500

Logo on website

Hole Sponsor sign on tee box

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