Rangelands Open

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About this event
Ranch Tour
Two 2-player teams
Individual sign on tee box
Logo on website and social media
4 banquet tickets
4 raffle tickets per player
Two 2-player teams
Individual sign on tee box
Logo on website and social media
4 banquet tickets
4 raffle tickets per player
One 2-player team
Logo on website and social media
2 banquet tickets
2 raffle tickets per player
Logo on website
Hole Sponsor sign on tee box
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