Ryder Cup VIP Experience

A Ranger Legacy Foundation representative will random draw the winner (and record it) at 5:00 EDT on July 30, 2025.



One lucky winner will receive a Ryder Cup Experience package for two people to attend the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. The package, coordinated by On Location, will include the following:

• Three (3) nights' hotel accommodation (one double occupancy room) at The Times Square Edition Hotel from Friday 9/26/25 thru Monday 9/29/25

• Ryder Cup+ Tickets for access to the tournament on Saturday and Sunday

• Ryder Cup 2025 Ryder Cup+ Tickets will be inclusive of food and non-alcoholic beverage items. Accessible throughout the course, these items will be available at no cost and will include entrees, snacks and beverages such as water and soda.

• Attendance at an Official Ryder Cup NYC Takeover. Join fellow golf fans and On Location guests as we take over a local bar or restaurant and kick off your Ryder Cup weekend the right way! Enjoy nightly specials on Friday through Sunday evenings with other On Location guests.

• Train Service to the Ryder Cup via the Long Island Railroad

• Exclusive access to the On Location hospitality area at the train station that will include coffee and food each morning before you head to Bethpage Black.

• Commemorate your Ryder Cup experience with an official 2025 Ryder Cup souvenir from On Location.

• Enjoy the support of On Location's on-site staff and logistics team to assist with any questions throughout your experience.

• $2000 cash to help offset expenses that the winner may incur (airfare, travel, food, spending money, etc.)

• Disclaimer – Raffle participants must be at least 21 years of age. Winner is solely responsible for tax implications as required by the IRS. Full rules can be found at https://www.rangerlegacy.org/raffle-rules

