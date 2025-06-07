Ryder Cup VIP Experience

One chance of winning
$100

A Ranger Legacy Foundation representative will random draw the winner (and record it) at 5:00 EDT on July 30, 2025.

One lucky winner will receive a Ryder Cup Experience package for two people to attend the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York. The package, coordinated by On Location, will include the following:
Three (3) nights' hotel accommodation (one double occupancy room) at The Times Square Edition Hotel from Friday 9/26/25 thru Monday 9/29/25
Ryder Cup+ Tickets for access to the tournament on Saturday and Sunday
Ryder Cup 2025 Ryder Cup+ Tickets will be inclusive of food and non-alcoholic beverage items. Accessible throughout the course, these items will be available at no cost and will include entrees, snacks and beverages such as water and soda.
Attendance at an Official Ryder Cup NYC Takeover. Join fellow golf fans and On Location guests as we take over a local bar or restaurant and kick off your Ryder Cup weekend the right way! Enjoy nightly specials on Friday through Sunday evenings with other On Location guests.
Train Service to the Ryder Cup via the Long Island Railroad
Exclusive access to the On Location hospitality area at the train station that will include coffee and food each morning before you head to Bethpage Black.
Commemorate your Ryder Cup experience with an official 2025 Ryder Cup souvenir from On Location.
Enjoy the support of On Location's on-site staff and logistics team to assist with any questions throughout your experience.
$2000 cash to help offset expenses that the winner may incur (airfare, travel, food, spending money, etc.)
Disclaimer – Raffle participants must be at least 21 years of age. Winner is solely responsible for tax implications as required by the IRS. Full rules can be found at https://www.rangerlegacy.org/raffle-rules

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing