Offered by
About this shop
Entry to Ranger Roundup. One ticket required per person, adults and students. Children under 3 years old are free. A parent or guardian is required to attend - no drop offs! Please order parent and sibling tickets under your child's homeroom for ticket delivery.
Includes one foam glow stick (while supplies last).
Pre-sale tickets will be delivered to classrooms on 2/26. Tickets bought after pre-sale will be picked up at the event.
Estimated Value: $600
Enjoy a private wine class at Total Wine & More for up to 20 guests! A Total Wine expert will guide your group through an educational and fun tasting experience - perfect for friends, coworkers, or a special celebration.
Includes:
Location: Any Texas Location
Advanced booking required. Holidays weekends and late-December dates excluded. Certificate expires 12/23/2026
Estimated Value: $279
Ready for the ultimate adrenaline rush? Win a tandem skydiving experience at Skydive Spaceland! Jump from thousands of feet in the air alongside a certified instructor and experience an unforgettable freefall.
Perfect for thrill-seekers, bucket-list lovers, or anyone ready to conquer their fears!
Includes:
Location: Skydive Spaceland - Rosharon, TX
Age weight, and health restrictions apply
Voucher expires 5/27/2026
Estimated Value: $375
Help your child build confidence and essential water skills with an amazing Swim School Basket from Sharks Swim Club and Swim School!
Includes:
Location: Friendswood High School
Mobile private/semi private lessons are offered at Pearland area. Small group, adaptive and adult learn-to swim lessons are also offered. Please contact facility directly for lesson options and availability.
Estimated Value: $400
Treat the family to a night of fun, games and food! This family Fun Night includes entertainment and activities and everyone will love - perfect for kids, parents, or a fun group outing.
Includes:
Chicken N Pickle
Location: Webster, TX location. Must prebook 2 weeks in advance through EMAIL. Valid Sundays for brunch buffet only.
Chuck E Cheese
Guest Pass including:
Location: Pearland
iCode
Location: Pearland
Estimated Value: $400
Create unforgettable family memories with this fun-packed experience! Enjoy a family zoo membership, Chuck E Cheese entertainment, and a Center Court Pizza Party!
Includes:
Family Zoo Membership
Location: Houston
Redeem by 7/19/2026
Chuck E Cheese
Guest Pass Including:
Location: Pearland
Center Court Pizza & Brew
Location: Pearland
Additional items (appetizers, desserts, etc) not included. Reservation required. Available Tuesday -Thursday between 11am and 4pm.
Estimated Value: $250
Everything you need for stress-free family meals! Includes, Panera Bread, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, Raising Canes Basket, and a Center Court Pizza Party - dinner is covered.
Includes:
Raising Cane's Curated Basket
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
Location: Pearland
Panera Bread
Center Court Pizza & Brew
Location: Pearland
Additional Items: (Appetizers, desserts, etc) not included. Reservation required. Available Tuesday-Thursday between 11am - 4pm.
Estimated Value: $300
Enjoy the perfect mix of self-care and great food! Treat yourself to a relaxing nail service at Tuscan Villa Nails & Spa and a delicious meal at Hungry's.
Includes:
Tuscan Villa Nails & Spa
Hungry's
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!