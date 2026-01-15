Glenn York PTO

Ranger Roundup

Ticket
$5

Entry to Ranger Roundup. One ticket required per person, adults and students. Children under 3 years old are free. A parent or guardian is required to attend - no drop offs! Please order parent and sibling tickets under your child's homeroom for ticket delivery.


Includes one foam glow stick (while supplies last).


Pre-sale tickets will be delivered to classrooms on 2/26. Tickets bought after pre-sale will be picked up at the event.

RAFFLE ENTRY: Private Total Wine & More Tasting Experience item
$5

Estimated Value: $600


Enjoy a private wine class at Total Wine & More for up to 20 guests! A Total Wine expert will guide your group through an educational and fun tasting experience - perfect for friends, coworkers, or a special celebration.


Includes:

  • Private in-store wine class
  • Guided tasting experience
  • Up to 20 guests
  • Must be 21+ to attend

Location: Any Texas Location

Advanced booking required. Holidays weekends and late-December dates excluded. Certificate expires 12/23/2026

RAFFLE ENTRY: Bucket-List Tandem Skydive item
$5

Estimated Value: $279


Ready for the ultimate adrenaline rush? Win a tandem skydiving experience at Skydive Spaceland! Jump from thousands of feet in the air alongside a certified instructor and experience an unforgettable freefall.


Perfect for thrill-seekers, bucket-list lovers, or anyone ready to conquer their fears!


Includes:

  • Tandem skydive with professional instructor
  • 20-minute instructional class
  • Gear rental
  • Approximately 1 minute freefall
  • 5-7 minute parachute descent

Location: Skydive Spaceland - Rosharon, TX

Age weight, and health restrictions apply

Voucher expires 5/27/2026

RAFFLE ENTRY: Make a Splash! Sharks Swim School Experience item
$5

Estimated Value: $375


Help your child build confidence and essential water skills with an amazing Swim School Basket from Sharks Swim Club and Swim School!


Includes:

  • 2 months of swim lessons
  • Registration included
  • Swim school t-shirt
  • Swim goggles

Location: Friendswood High School

Mobile private/semi private lessons are offered at Pearland area. Small group, adaptive and adult learn-to swim lessons are also offered. Please contact facility directly for lesson options and availability.


RAFFLE ENTRY: Ultimate Family Play item
$5

Estimated Value: $400


Treat the family to a night of fun, games and food! This family Fun Night includes entertainment and activities and everyone will love - perfect for kids, parents, or a fun group outing.


Includes:


Chicken N Pickle

  • Family Brunch & Pickleball experience for 4
  • 2 Adult brunch buffets
  • 2 Child brunch buffets
  • 1 hour pickleball court time & equipment

Location: Webster, TX location. Must prebook 2 weeks in advance through EMAIL. Valid Sundays for brunch buffet only.


Chuck E Cheese

Guest Pass including:

  • 1 large pizza
  • 4 drinks
  • 30 games

Location: Pearland


iCode

  • $150 Gift Card

Location: Pearland

RAFFLE ENTRY: Family Adventure Passport item
$5

Estimated Value: $400


Create unforgettable family memories with this fun-packed experience! Enjoy a family zoo membership, Chuck E Cheese entertainment, and a Center Court Pizza Party!


Includes:

Family Zoo Membership

  • 2 adults + 3 children

Location: Houston

Redeem by 7/19/2026


Chuck E Cheese

Guest Pass Including:

  • 1 large pizza
  • 4 drinks
  • 30 games

Location: Pearland


Center Court Pizza & Brew

  • Free pizza for you and up to 10 guests for one hour

Location: Pearland

Additional items (appetizers, desserts, etc) not included. Reservation required. Available Tuesday -Thursday between 11am and 4pm.

RAFFLE ENTRY: Dinner is Covered! item
$5

Estimated Value: $250


Everything you need for stress-free family meals! Includes, Panera Bread, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, Raising Canes Basket, and a Center Court Pizza Party - dinner is covered.


Includes:

Raising Cane's Curated Basket

  • 1 Carry All Cooler
  • 1 Everyday Cane Plush Puppy
  • 1 Raising Cane Logo keychain
  • 1 Short Sleeve Tee
  • 1 One Love Koozie - Red and White
  • 2 BOG Free Box Cards (Be Our Guest)
  • 2 Raising Cane's Logo Magnets
  • 2 Click Pens

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

  • $50 Gift Card

Location: Pearland


Panera Bread

  • $50 Gift Card

Center Court Pizza & Brew

  • Free Pizza for you and up to 10 guests for one hour

Location: Pearland

Additional Items: (Appetizers, desserts, etc) not included. Reservation required. Available Tuesday-Thursday between 11am - 4pm.




RAFFLE ENTRY: Pamper & Dine item
$5

Estimated Value: $300


Enjoy the perfect mix of self-care and great food! Treat yourself to a relaxing nail service at Tuscan Villa Nails & Spa and a delicious meal at Hungry's.


Includes:

Tuscan Villa Nails & Spa

  • $200 Gift Card

Hungry's

  • $100 Gift Card




