Reno Aces Baseball Game

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Join fellow members and friends of the South Lake Tahoe Windjammers Yacht Club for a fun and relaxed club meetup at the ballpark as the Reno Aces take on the Las Vegas Aviators. This is a great opportunity to connect with other Windjammers, enjoy a lively atmosphere, and cheer on the home team together.

🎁 Bonus for Attendees:

All ticket purchases include a Reno Aces hat, making this a great value and a perfect game-day keepsake.

📣 Special Moment:

Be sure to watch the big screen during the game — the South Lake Tahoe Windjammers Yacht Club will receive a shout-out, so keep your eyes open!

Whether you’re a baseball fan, a boating enthusiast, or just looking for a social afternoon with the club, this event offers a great mix of community, sports, and fun. Grab your tickets early and join us for a memorable day out with the Windjammers!