Ransom Jazz Band Silent Auction

1000 W Kingsfield Rd, Cantonment, FL 32533, USA

Stranger Things Funko Pop Set of 12
Stranger Things Funko Pop Set of 12 item
Stranger Things Funko Pop Set of 12
$50

Starting bid

Get your hands on this is a set of 12 Funko Pops characters from Stranger Things! This set includes Eleven, Dustin, Mike, Lucas, Robin, Hopper, Steve, Max, a Demogorgon, Argyle, Erica, and Eleven with Eggos!


Thank you to the Redman family for such a fun set!

Stranger Things Funko Pop Set of 6
Stranger Things Funko Pop Set of 6
$25

Starting bid

This is the perfect six pack to start your Stranger Things Funko Pop collection! This set includes Will, Eleven, Vecna, Flayed Billy, 001, and a Demobat.


Once more, a big thank you to the Redman family for this Stranger Things set.

$50 Gift Certificate to Philly's
$50 Gift Certificate to Philly's item
$50 Gift Certificate to Philly's
$20

Starting bid

Go get yourself a tasty lunch! Philly's has a delicious array of hot and cold sandwiches, including vegetarian options, and sides!


When I picked up this $50 gift certificate, the shop smelled so good, I had to grab me a cheesesteak and fries!


Thank you to Ross, owner of Philly's, for this donation. www.phillysonline.com

Holiday Banners
Holiday Banners item
Holiday Banners
$25

Starting bid

These beautiful, hand-painted banners are perfect for your holiday parties! One has a Christmas theme, the other is great for the New Year, and both are 3 feet by 5 feet.


Retail price for each sign is $45.


The banners were painted by Jasmine from Banners By Jasmine. Check out her work!


@Bannersbyjasmine on Facebook

@bannersbyjasmine on Instagram

Cute Christmas Basket
Cute Christmas Basket item
Cute Christmas Basket item
Cute Christmas Basket
$15

Starting bid

This basket includes a large sweatshirt paying homage to the iconic Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, a glass Grinch bamboo top cup, a green glow-in-the-dark 20-ounce tumbler, a crochet Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake, and a crochet snowman keychain.


Thank you to Tiffany Swauger for making the items in this basket. Find her at the craft fairs!

Trotter
Trotter item
Trotter
$30

Starting bid

This beautiful painting is "Trotter", lovingly donated by the McShane family, from the works of Mary McShane. "Trotter" is acrylic on illustration board, measures 11" x 15" unmatted, 20 "x 24" matted.

Bookworm Basket
Bookworm Basket item
Bookworm Basket item
Bookworm Basket
$20

Starting bid

Get cozy, fellow bookworms! This basket has what you need to comfortably tuck into your favorite soft chair with the brand new book you just picked up with the $20 Barnes & Noble gift card included in this basket. Sip chai tea latte (hot or iced, your choice) and nibble on strawberry shortbread cookies, but don't get crumbs on your new blankie! And for these dark evenings with a clip-on booklight.


This basket is valued at over $60.


Thank you to Gwen Jones and Lisa Ferlo for donating this basket.

Family Fun Basket 1
Family Fun Basket 1 item
Family Fun Basket 1 item
Family Fun Basket 1
$30

Starting bid

A day of family fun is yours with this big basket of goodies! Catch a movie matinée with your $20 AMC Theaters gift card. Don't forget your candy! When you get home, have a game night playing Liar's Uno and Double Twelve Dominos. Your game night is complete with snacks: popcorn, pretzels, and (of course) Christmas Tree Cakes!


Valued at $75.


Thank you to the Boddy family for your donation.

Family Fun Basket 2
Family Fun Basket 2 item
Family Fun Basket 2 item
Family Fun Basket 2
$30

Starting bid

More good times with the family, all in a big, pretty basket! Play Chameleon or cards, watch a movie at AMC Theaters with your $20 gift card, and snack snack snack! You've got your choice of Swedish Fish, Mike and Ikes, M&Ms, Christmas Tree Cakes, pretzels, and popcorn.


This basket is valued at $75.


Thanks again to the Boddy family!

Shine & Drive Gift Bag
Shine & Drive Gift Bag
$40

Starting bid

Keep your car looking showroom‑ready with this complete auto care package!


Enjoy five top‑tier car washes from Vannoys Car Wash to keep the exterior sparkling, plus handy accessories to maintain that fresh‑clean feeling in between. The cup holder trash can keeps clutter under control, while Windex wipes and a microfiber cloth make quick touch‑ups a breeze. Finish it off with air freshener clips for that crisp, just‑detailed scent every time you drive.


This gift bag is perfect for anyone who loves a clean, organized ride.


The car washes alone are valued at $90, which puts the total value of this bag at over $100.


Thank you to the Ferlo Family and Vannoys Car Wash for this contribution.


https://vannoyscarwash.com/

Fresh Ride Gift Bag
Fresh Ride Gift Bag
$40

Starting bid

Keep your car spotless inside and out with this complete care package! Enjoy five top‑tier car washes to keep the exterior gleaming, while the cup holder trash can and interior wipes help maintain a tidy cabin. A microfiber cloth makes polishing easy, and air freshener clips add that crisp, clean scent every time you drive.


This gift bag is perfect for anyone who loves a fresh, organized ride.


The car washes alone are valued at $90, which puts the total value of this bag at over $100.


Thank you to the Ferlo Family and Vannoys Car Wash for this contribution.


https://vannoyscarwash.com/

Pet Vacation Gift Bag
Pet Vacation Gift Bag item
Pet Vacation Gift Bag item
Pet Vacation Gift Bag
$40

Starting bid

Thank you to Miss Pearl’s Bed and Biscuit for this tail‑wagging donation!


Treat your furry friend to the ultimate pampering experience with a $50 gift certificate to Miss Pearl’s, plus a basket full of goodies to keep them happy and healthy. Inside you’ll find two air freshies, a play ball, natural bug repellant, pet cologne and perfume, a toothbrush, soft & chewy treats, Science Diet dog food, and Miss Pearl’s swag.


A perfect way to spoil your pup while supporting a local favorite.


https://misspearlsbb.com/

Light Up Treble Clef Wall Art
Light Up Treble Clef Wall Art item
Light Up Treble Clef Wall Art item
Light Up Treble Clef Wall Art
$10

Starting bid

This is the perfect piece of wall decor for your your music room or your music lover's room. And it lights up!


Measures 16" x 24".


Thank you to the Redman family for this great piece!

