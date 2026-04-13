Rapides Symphony Orchestra's A Star-Spangled Sweepstakes Silent Auction

This package is perfect for collectors, history enthusiasts, holiday decorators, patriots, and music lovers alike. It features the beloved Official White House Christmas Ornaments for 2024, 2025, and the commemorative 2026 Semiquincentennial edition. For decades, these ornaments have been a treasured American holiday tradition, celebrating the history, heritage, and spirit of the White House. Beautifully crafted from brass and finished in 24-karat gold for the ultimate holiday shine, the inclusion of the latest three editions makes this bundle a wonderful way to begin — or grow — a meaningful collection.





Also included:





📖 The Official White House Christmas Ornament: Collected Stories of a Holiday Tradition — this beautifully illustrated book presents the collected stories behind the design of each ornament issued from 1981 to 2025.





📘 White House History Quarterly No. 80: Celebrating America — featuring the story, symbolism, and creation of the special 2026 commemorative ornament.





🎼 Music at the White House: From the 18th to the 21st Centuries by Elise K. Kirk — an engaging exploration of the important role music has played throughout White House history.