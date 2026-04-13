Rapides Symphony Orchestra's A Star-Spangled Sweepstakes Silent Auction

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This package is perfect for collectors, history enthusiasts, holiday decorators, patriots, and music lovers alike. It features the beloved Official White House Christmas Ornaments for 2024, 2025, and the commemorative 2026 Semiquincentennial edition. For decades, these ornaments have been a treasured American holiday tradition, celebrating the history, heritage, and spirit of the White House. Beautifully crafted from brass and finished in 24-karat gold for the ultimate holiday shine, the inclusion of the latest three editions makes this bundle a wonderful way to begin — or grow — a meaningful collection.
Also included:
📖 The Official White House Christmas Ornament: Collected Stories of a Holiday Tradition — this beautifully illustrated book presents the collected stories behind the design of each ornament issued from 1981 to 2025.
📘 White House History Quarterly No. 80: Celebrating America — featuring the story, symbolism, and creation of the special 2026 commemorative ornament.
🎼 Music at the White House: From the 18th to the 21st Centuries by Elise K. Kirk — an engaging exploration of the important role music has played throughout White House history.
Starting bid
Celebrate America’s 250th Semiquincentennial with this special signed author copy of Henry the Star-Spangled Spaniel by Alexandria native Amanda Martin.
Follow Henry, a curious and courageous spaniel, on a magical time-travel adventure through America’s founding story. As Henry discovers he shares his birthday with the United States of America, young readers journey alongside him through pivotal moments in history, learning about freedom, courage, gratitude, and the spirit of our nation.
Also included is a cuddly spaniel stuffed animal, an irresistibly soft brown plush that brings Henry’s story to life for young readers and collectors alike.
“Lessons about America’s history can be fun, especially when coming from Henry—a lovable, patriotic pup.”
—Dr. Cade Brumley, Louisiana State Superintendent of Education
This signed edition makes a meaningful keepsake for children, families, teachers, history lovers, and patriotic collectors alike. Filled with warmth, adventure, and beautifully illustrated storytelling, this charming book is a wonderful way to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.
Starting bid
Elegant and timeless, these sterling silver drop earrings feature luminous 10mm cultured pearls in a rich chocolate bronze hue. Each pearl is suspended beneath sparkling sterling silver floral caps accented with delicate cubic zirconia details, creating a refined balance of warmth and brilliance.
The polished sterling silver hoop-style ear pieces add a modern touch while allowing graceful movement and shine. With an approximate 1-inch total dangle length, these earrings are lightweight, versatile, and perfect for both everyday sophistication and evening wear.
• Genuine 10mm cultured pearls
• Rich chocolate bronze pearl coloration
• Sterling silver ear pieces and accents
• CZ-detailed floral bead caps
• Approx. 1” total dangle length
• Elegant movement with comfortable wear
Starting bid
Bring a splash of sunshine to your next gathering with this fun and stylish entertaining bundle — perfect for summer evenings and patio parties.
This cheerful collection includes:
• Four beautiful Beatriz Ball melamine plates — known for their elegant style and durability
• Four Collins glasses, perfect for serving your favorite refreshing beverages
• Four Seagram’s “Jamaica Me Happy” drinks for a fruity tropical treat
• Lindor chocolates for a touch of sweetness
Festive cocktail napkins to complete the celebration
Whether you are hosting guests or treating yourself to a relaxing evening, this basket is ready to help you sip, snack, and celebrate in style.
Starting bid
Treat yourself to self-care with this incredible $500 gift certificate to The Aesthetic Center.
This certificate may be applied toward a wide variety of aesthetic and wellness services including:
Laser Treatments:
• Hair removal
• Tatto Removal
• Spider Vein Therapy
• Skin Rejuvenation
Other Services:
• Botox
• Microblading
• Juvederm
• Restylane
• Blepharoplasty
• Upper & Lower Eyelid surgery
• BTL Vanquish Fat Melting Treatment
• Skinpen Micro needling
• Skinpen with PRP
• Facial VI Peel
• Skintrinsiq
• Microdermabrasion
• Derma Plane
• Lash lift
• Eyebrow lamination
Whether you are interested in refreshing your skincare routine or advanced aesthetic treatments, this package offers the perfect opportunity to indulge in personalized self-care.
Starting bid
Fine and Sterling Silver • Handcrafted • One-of-a-Kind
• 13mm round blue dichroic glass cabochon
• Hand-fabricated fine silver bezel setting
• Openwork filigree halo with petal-window cutouts
• Double link bail
• Oxidized recesses for depth and contrast
• Approx. 46mm tall × 36mm wide; 24gm silver
• Includes 20” sterling silver snake chain 7- 2mm Cubic zirconia surrounding the open syringe work
A luminous blue dichroic glass cabochon shimmers with layered flashes of cobalt, teal, and indigo—each angle revealing a new play of light. Framed in ornate fine silver filigree with detail, this one-of-a-kind pendant is both elegant and unforgettable.
Starting bid
Turn heads with this bold and stylish Harley-Davidson “Metal Mama” Hip Bag” from the 2017 Harley-Davidson collection.
Crafted from genuine black pebbled leather, this striking bag features an embossed winged cross design with signature skull accents, polished nickel detailing, and classic Harley-Davidson attitude. Designed with both fashion and function in mind, the bag includes an adjustable and detachable strap for versatile wear as a hip bag, crossbody, or compact clutch.
Features:
• Genuine leather construction
• Embossed winged cross and skull design
• Polished nickel finish
• Adjustable and detachable strap
• Approximate size: 8” x 5” x 1”
Perfect for Harley enthusiasts, motorcycle lovers, concertgoers, or anyone who appreciates edgy statement accessories, this discontinued design offers unique biker style with collectible appeal.
Starting bid
Get the exclusive opportunity to guest conduct the Rapides Symphony Orchestra in a live performance! Create an unforgettable experience for yourself and the audience by stepping onto the podium.
This once-in-a-lifetime experience includes:
Whether you are a music lover, aspiring conductor, patron of the arts, or simply looking for an unforgettable experience, this unique opportunity places you at the center of the music-making process for an evening you will never forget.
Starting bid
Sterling Silver • 15ct Natural Hubei Turquoise • One-of-a-Kind
Bold, earthy, and unmistakably artisan crafted, this one-of-a-kind sterling silver statement ring showcases a striking 15-carat Hubei turquoise gemstone with dramatic natural matrix and vibrant blue-green coloration.
The asymmetrical freeform stone is framed in a handcrafted sterling silver bezel accented with delicate bead detailing, creating a beautiful balance between rugged natural beauty and refined craftsmanship. A substantial wide silver band gives the ring a strong, comfortable presence while enhancing its sculptural modern aesthetic.
Handcrafted from approximately 10 grams of sterling silver, this ring is designed to stand out — whether worn as an everyday signature piece or a special collector’s treasure.
• Natural 15ct Hubei turquoise gemstone
• Handcrafted sterling silver setting
• Approx. 10gm sterling silver
• Freeform asymmetrical design
• Beaded bezel detailing
• Wide comfort-fit band, Size 7
• One-of-a-kind artisan ring
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of fun, strategy, and social connection with this engaging Mahjong teaching experience — perfect for beginners or anyone looking to sharpen their skills in one of today’s most popular games.
This interactive experience includes a guided Mahjong lesson where participants will learn tile meanings, gameplay basics, strategy, etiquette, and tips for confidently joining future Mahjong nights. Whether you are brand new to the game or simply looking for a refresher, this experience promises laughter, learning, and friendly competition.
Also included is a beautiful Deluxe Acrylic Lunar New Year Mahjong Starter Kit. Inspired by the Year of the Horse, this stylish set includes engraved acrylic tiles, racks with pushers, a foldable game mat, accessories, and a premium carrying case — everything needed to continue the fun long after the lesson ends.
Perfect for girls’ nights, couples’ game nights, social groups, or anyone wanting to join the Mahjong craze, this experience combines entertainment, learning, and a beautiful keepsake set all in one memorable package.
Starting bid
This set of square backless stools are made of poplar wood and birch wood, ensuring great durability and high load capacity (each stool supports up to 330 lbs.). Its stackable structure saves space. Non-slip foot pads prevent floor scratches. Moreover, burr-free edges guarantee additional security, and painted surface ensures easy cleaning. Thanks to its colorful outlook and practical design, it's perfect for classroom, bedroom, living room, dining room, as vanity chairs or side tables you can place cups, magazines and snacks on its surface. Easy to assemble.
Starting bid
Handcrafted Rosa Bronze • Russian Chrome Diopside • Includes Sterling Silver Stacker Rings • One-of-a-Kind
Handcrafted from 50 grams of richly toned rosa bronze, this elegant ring bowl blends old-world artistry with sculptural beauty. The softly burnished golden interior glows warmly against deeply oxidized engraved detailing, giving the piece the appearance of a treasured ancient artifact.
Three oval Russian chrome diopside gemstones are bezel set around the exterior, their deep forest-green sparkle adding a luxurious natural accent to the organic bronze textures. Intricate ornamental borders and raised detailing encircle the vessel, creating depth, movement, and an unmistakably artisan character.
Included with the bowl are two sterling silver stacker rings in sizes 7 and 8½, making this piece both decorative and wearable. Displayed together, the rings nest beautifully within the vessel, transforming it into a functional jewelry art piece.
Perfect as a ring dish, jewelry catchall, altar bowl, or elegant vanity accent, this one-of-a-kind creation is designed to be both meaningful and timeless.
• Handcrafted from 50gm rosa bronze
• Three oval Russian chrome diopside gemstones
• Antiqued and oxidized finish for dramatic depth and contrast
• Intricate engraved ornamental detailing
• Sculptural pedestal base
• Warm burnished golden interior
• Includes two sterling silver stacker rings
• Ring sizes: 7 and 8½
• One-of-a-kind artisan creation
A miniature treasure vessel inspired by ancient metalwork, infused with warmth, texture, and timeless elegance.
Starting bid
Enjoy a flavorful dining experience with this $100 gift certificate to Flying Wok Buffet.
Treat yourself and your guests to an incredible variety of Chinese favorites and Asian cuisine, including fresh sushi, savory entrées, and classic buffet staples.
Perfect for family dinners, date nights, celebrations, or casual nights out, this package is sure to satisfy every appetite.
Starting bid
Delicate yet striking, this handcrafted sterling silver ring features a luminous 6mm seafoam green cubic zirconia nestled within a sculpted floral setting. Layered petals with softly oxidized details surround the vibrant center stone, giving the piece an organic, garden-inspired elegance with a touch of vintage charm.
The cool shimmer of the seafoam green stone catches the light beautifully, evoking the tranquil colors of coastal waters, while the textured sterling silver band adds depth and artisan character.
• Handcrafted sterling silver ring
• 6mm seafoam green cubic zirconia center stone
• Sculpted floral design with oxidized detailing
• Approx. 6.7 grams sterling silver
• Ring size 5½
• One-of-a-kind artisan piece
A romantic floral statement ring with soft coastal color and timeless handcrafted beauty.
Starting bid
Add elegance and charm to your next event with one hour of live music performed by the Riverwinds Trio, a local ensemble featuring piano, flute, and oboe.
This unique experience may be enjoyed personally or gifted to someone special, making it a memorable addition to dinner parties, cocktail receptions, holiday gatherings, anniversaries, birthdays, care facility programs, retirement celebrations, and other meaningful occasions. The Riverwinds Trio will provide a beautifully curated selection of classical, contemporary, or customized music to enhance any gathering.
Whether enjoyed at a special event or shared as a heartfelt gift, this live performance is sure to create a warm, sophisticated atmosphere and lasting memories long after the final note is played.
Performance date, time, and location will be coordinated with the ensemble. Locations within approximately one hour of Alexandria, Louisiana, are preferred. Performance must be scheduled within one year of the auction closing date.
Starting bid
Enchanting and full of fire, these handcrafted crescent earrings are created in warm gold bronze and set with mesmerizing 6mm faceted opal center stones alive with flashes of crimson, emerald, amber, and violet. The sculptural crescent design features organic carved textures and flowing lines that give the earrings an ancient, celestial elegance.
The glowing opals appear to shimmer from within, beautifully contrasted by the rich golden bronze tones and oxidized accents. Sterling silver posts and oversized comfort backs provide secure, balanced wear for all-day comfort.
• Handcrafted gold bronze earrings
• Two 6mm opal center stones
• Sterling silver posts
• Large comfort earring backs included
• Organic crescent moon-inspired design
• Richly textured artisan finish
• One-of-a-kind statement earrings
A bold yet mystical design that captures the magic of moonlight and fire.
Starting bid
Create your own calming retreat with this luxurious comfort and fragrance collection designed to help you relax, recharge, and unwind.
This soothing package features a Thera Weighted Robe in a soothing grey color (Size XS/S), thoughtfully designed to provide the comforting sensation of a gentle hug through deep touch stimulation. Crafted from a soft cotton and polyester blend, the robe includes added weighted pressure in the shoulders for targeted relaxation, premium micro-glass beads for evenly distributed weight.
Included is a beautiful Scentchips Fleur de Lis fragrance warmer, designed to create a warm glow and tranquil ambiance while safely melting wax without an open flame. Accompanying the warmer is an additional patriotic Star-Spangled shade, adding elegant Americana charm to any room.
Also included are three luxurious Scentchips wax melt collections designed to create the perfect atmosphere for every mood:
A Day in Paris • Daydreams • Southern Nights • You Are My Sunshine
A romantic floral collection filled with soft petals, airy blossoms, and uplifting brightness.
Blue Hawaii • Sensual • Tranquility • Unwind
A clean, uplifting fragrance collection designed to refresh the home and create a soothing, spa-like atmosphere.
Woodstock • Dockside • English Library • Grandpa’s Pipe
A bold, best-selling fragrance set built around rich woods, smoke, spice, and warm nostalgia.
Whether you are enjoying a quiet evening at home, a cozy self-care night, or simply looking for a little extra comfort after a long day, this elegant relaxation package offers warmth, fragrance, and serenity all in one beautiful bundle.
Starting bid
Bold yet refined, this handcrafted sterling silver ring features a raised gold bronze fleur-de-lis nestled within a softly domed circular shield design. The textured sterling silver background and hand-forged detailing create an aged, heirloom-inspired character, while the warm bronze accent adds striking contrast and Louisiana charm.
The scalloped edge framing gives the piece depth and dimension, making it both rustic and elegant—perfect for anyone who loves symbolic jewelry with artisan craftsmanship.
• Handcrafted sterling silver ring
• Raised gold bronze fleur-de-lis centerpiece
• Textured shield-style face with scalloped border
• Approx. 4 grams total weight
• Ring size 8
• One-of-a-kind artisan design
A timeless Southern-inspired statement piece with old-world character and modern wearability.
Starting bid
Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just discovering the joy of growing your own flowers, this delightful garden collection provides everything needed to get started.
This package includes a premium gardening tool set featuring a spray bottle, shovel, crack weeder, hand rake, weeder, pruner, 15 plant markers, gardening gloves, and a heavy-duty garden tote. Designed with ergonomic handles and durable rust-resistant construction, these tools make planting and garden maintenance both comfortable and enjoyable.
Also included are a beautiful elephant ear plant, a six-pack of colorful begonias, and two packs of vibrant dahlia seeds to add texture, color, and charm to your garden beds, containers, or landscape.
Perfect for gardeners of all experience levels, this collection offers the tools, plants, and inspiration to help your garden flourish.
Starting bid
Bring the beauty of fresh flowers into your life with this wonderful gift from Rick Ferguson Flowers. The winning bidder will receive a professionally designed floral arrangement delivered each month for six months. Each arrangement will be thoughtfully selected and expertly crafted to add color, elegance, and joy to your home, office, or special space.
Whether enjoyed personally or gifted to someone special, these beautiful arrangements are sure to brighten every month and will be conveniently delivered right to your door.
Delivery is included within Alexandria and Pineville, Louisiana. For locations outside these areas, arrangements may be picked up at Rick Ferguson Flowers.
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