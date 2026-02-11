Rare Cancer Research Foundation's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Experience the oldest resort in North Carolina nestled in Blue Ridge Mountains of Blowing Rock. Enjoy 3 nights of timeless elegance surrounded byu pristine mountain vistas and storied southern hospitality. Restrictions apply, must be used by Sept 30 2026. Value $1000
Starting bid
Indulge together in an 80-minute couples massage at the serene Chetola Spa followed by full access to all report amenities - pools, hot tub, fitness center, tranquil lakeside grounds of the Blue Ridge Mountains. 2 guests. Restrictions apply - must be used by Sept 30 2026. Value $400
Starting bid
Wade into world class trout waters guided by Orvis certified experts. Fish the legendary Watauga, Yadkin, or Holston rivers amid the wild beauty of theAppalachian Mountains near Boone, NC. An unforgettable adventure with all gear included for two anglers. Restrictions apply must be used by Sept 30 2026. Estimated value $1000
Starting bid
Experience the ultimate sporting clays shooting adventure at Chetola Sporting Reserve at Boone, NC. Shoot 5-stand and the full clay course with a loaner shotgun provided - no experience necessary for this pure mountain adventure experience for 2 people. Estimated value $300.
Starting bid
Escape to the magical Blue Ridge Mountains with four nights in a beautifully appointed FlyKey vacation condo. Choose from stay 1-, 2-, or 3-bedrooms in or around picturesque Blowing Rock, North Carolina. Perfect for a couples retreat or a small family adventure in the heart of Appalachia. Restrictions apply - must be used by Sept 30 2026. Estimated value $2000.
Starting bid
An exclusive private island escape - enjoy a full week at a stunning beach house on prestigious Figure 8 Island. Set on a private lagoon less than 100 yards from beach with unobstructed views, this gated coastal paradise near Wilmington NC sleeps up to 8 guests. Estimated value $11,000. Blackout dates June 18 - August 6; must be used by June 10, 2027.
Starting bid
Savor a taste of Chapel Hill's legendary charm at the iconic Carolina Coffee - North Carolina's oldest restaurant, a beloved University of North Carolina tradition since 1922. Located on historic Franklin Street, enjoy classic American comfort food and the warm, storied atmosphere that has welcomed generations of Tar Heels. Value of $50. Gift Card expires Dec 31, 2026.
Starting bid
Learn expert swimming techniques from swim experts Keith and/or Denise Laabs. Can be for children or adults and at their own pool, the Laabs' home pool or pool of choice in the Triangle area
Starting bid
Meet this top Olympian swimmer in a cameo visit. 15-20 second video created for a swimming enthusiast (adult or child) from Gil wishing a good race, good swim meet, happy birthday - or whatever message desired - from a former Olympian swimmer. Estimated $50
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