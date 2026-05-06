Rare Resilience Alliance

Hosted by

Rare Resilience Alliance

About this event

Rare Connections Gathering (Dallas)

9850 Walnut Hill Ln #427

Dallas, TX 75238, USA

🖤 Connection Seeker
$25
Available until Jun 19
  • Full access to the Rare Connections experience
  • Community mixer & guided conversations
  • Wellness and mental health discussions
  • Connection activities & networking
  • Light refreshments
  • Access to community resources and partner information
  • Opportunity to share your story in a safe and supportive environment

Perfect for:
Warriors, Survivors, Caregivers, and individuals seeking meaningful connection and support.

🖤 Rare Connection Sponsor
$50
  • Sponsor a warrior or caregiver to attend the Rare Connections experience
  • Help individuals impacted by rare disease, chronic illness, or transplant journeys feel less alone
  • Support healing, encouragement, and meaningful community connections
  • Help cover event access, wellness experiences, guided activities, and resources
  • Create opportunities for survivors, caregivers, and advocates to connect and thrive

Perfect for:
Warriors, survivors, caregivers, advocates, and individuals seeking meaningful connection, encouragement, and community support.

🩺 Healing Partner
$75
Available until Jul 24
  • Full event access
  • Professional networking opportunities
  • Engagement with patients and caregivers
  • Access to advocacy and survivorship discussions
  • Opportunity to connect with future initiatives and partnership

Perfect for:
Counselors, Social workers, Nurses, Physicians, Researchers, Advocates, Graduate students, and Community organizations.

🤝 Community Connection Table
$150
  • One vendor table setup
  • Networking access throughout the event
  • Social media recognition before the event
  • Opportunity to distribute materials/resources
  • Direct engagement with attendees and community members

Perfect for:
Small businesses, nonprofits, wellness brands, community resources, authors, and advocacy organizations.

🖤 Bridge Builder Sponsor
$250
  • Sponsor recognition on event materials
  • Social media acknowledgment
  • Name/logo displayed during the event
  • Contribution supports patient accessibility and event programming
  • Raffle entry and endorsement of products

Perfect for:
Businesses, community organizations, wellness brands, healthcare partners, nonprofits, local vendors, and advocates looking to support the rare disease community.

🖤 Rare Community Partner
$500

Includes:

  • Featured logo placement
  • Vendor table included
  • Social media spotlight
  • Recognition during opening remarks
  • Opportunity to provide branded materials/resources
  • Raffle entry and endorsement of products

Perfect for:
Businesses, community organizations, wellness brands, healthcare partners, nonprofits, local vendors, and advocates looking to support the rare disease community.

🌉 Bridge Legacy Partner
$1,000

Includes:

  • Premier sponsor recognition
  • Featured placement on promotional materials
  • Vendor table included
  • Special acknowledgment during the event
  • Opportunity for continued partnership discussions with future initiatives and programming
  • Post-event recognition recap
  • Raffle entry and endorsement of products

Perfect for:
Businesses, community organizations, wellness brands, healthcare partners, nonprofits, local vendors, and advocates looking to support the rare disease community.

Add a donation for Rare Resilience Alliance

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