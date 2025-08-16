Natya Dance Theatre

Natya Dance Theatre

Rasa Sutra - Thread of Tradition

209 S LaSalle St

Chicago, IL 60604, USA

We are so excited to have you join us and support the event to celebrate Hema Rajagopalan and Natya's 50 years of dancing, teaching, preserving and presenting.

Natya has Artists they will be inviting as part of their journey of the past 5 decades. Support by sponsoring their ticket to the event.

I will not be able to make it but we would like to help someone else attend and support Natya.

