Rasa Sutra - Thread of Tradition

Hosted by
About this event
We are so excited to have you join us and support the event to celebrate Hema Rajagopalan and Natya's 50 years of dancing, teaching, preserving and presenting.
Natya has Artists they will be inviting as part of their journey of the past 5 decades. Support by sponsoring their ticket to the event.
I will not be able to make it but we would like to help someone else attend and support Natya.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!