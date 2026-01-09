Rascal Flats Tickets Raffle 2026

Want to enter without making a donation?

You can enter for free by mailing a postcard or letter with your full name, mailing address, and best contact phone number to:





Oldsmar Cares

P.O. Box 981

Oldsmar, FL 34677

Entries must be received by February 4, 2026

Winner will be drawn on February 5, 2026

Limit of five entries per person



Your donation is not required to enter or win and does not increase your chances of winning.



