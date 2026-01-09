Rascal Flats Tickets Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
Want to enter without making a donation?
You can enter for free by mailing a postcard or letter with your full name, mailing address, and best contact phone number to:
Oldsmar Cares
P.O. Box 981
Oldsmar, FL 34677
Entries must be received by February 4, 2026
Winner will be drawn on February 5, 2026
Limit of five entries per person
Your donation is not required to enter or win and does not increase your chances of winning.
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