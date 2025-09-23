Rattlers Cooperstown Raffle 2025

Enjoy an unforgettable 2-night escape at Jamul Casino, packed with premium perks and nonstop fun! This incredible raffle prize delivers everything you need for the perfect adults-only getaway.
Your experience includes:
2-night stay in a luxury room
$400 Steakhouse Dinner — indulge in a top-tier dining experience
$400 Slot Play — try your luck and see if fortune favors you
And even more exclusive surprises to elevate your stay
Whether you’re craving a weekend of relaxation, entertainment, or a little bit of everything, this package has it all.
This prize offers:
A durable, high-performance YETI cooler
A mix of premium bottles + fan-favorite beverages
🧊Everything you need to keep the good times ice cold.
Whether you're heading to the ballpark or hosting friends, this cooler is guaranteed to be the MVP of your next gathering.
Step up your game with the ultimate player upgrade! This raffle prize includes a top-of-the-line Rawlings glove and one of the hottest USSSA bats on the market — the dream combo for any serious baller.
This prize features:
🧤 Premium Rawlings Glove — unmatched craftsmanship, pro-level performance, and built to last season after season.
🦾 Top USSSA-Approved Power Bat — engineered for insane pop, maximum barrel performance, and game-changing hits.
Perfect for any athlete looking to elevate their game or any baseball family ready to gear up for the seas
Calling all Friar Faithful! This raffle prize is a must-have for every Padres lover. Packed with exclusive Padres gear, collectible bobbleheads, and fan favorites, this bundle brings the ballpark excitement straight to you.
Your Padres Fan Pack includes:
🧢 Official Padres Gear — rep your team in style
🕺 Collectible Bobbleheads — iconic players and limited-edition pieces
📦 Bonus Padres swag — because real fans can never have too much brown & gold
Perfect for displaying, collecting, or gifting to your favorite SD die-hard. Whether you’re cheering from Petco Park or the couch, this prize delivers a whole lot of Padre pride!
Get ready to dive into next-level gaming with this brand-new Xbox console! Whether you're a seasoned gamer or just getting started, this prize delivers endless entertainment, stunning graphics, and access to the hottest titles out there.
Taste your way across America’s Finest City! This raffle prize includes a collection of gift cards to top restaurants all around San Diego, giving you the perfect excuse to explore new flavors, date-night spots, and local favorites.
